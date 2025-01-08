The third round of the FA Cup comes our way this week with some potential thrillers in store on Thursday evening, therefore why not add to the excitement by registering with any of our UK betting sites and claiming the very best FA Cup odds and free bets offers ahead of this latest round of the competition

FA Cup Odds & Match Previews – Thursday 9th January 2025

We’ve got some potential thrillers coming our way this week in the third round of the FA Cup, the Premier League sides entering the fray at this stage of the tournament.

Sheffield United v Cardiff City – 7pm

Sheffield United are flying high in the upper reaches of the Championship table while Cardiff City flounder in the relegation zone, however both sides will put their league concerns to once side on Thursday evening when they do battle at Bramble lane in the third round of the FA Cup. Will the Blades dump the Bluebirds out of the tournament or will the South Wales outfit give their hosts a bloody nose?

Everton v Peterborough United – 7.45pm

Everton are struggling in the lower reaches of the Premier League table but their concern on Thursday evening will be to avoid a giant-killing act by Peterborough United at Goodison Park. Can the Posh cause an upset on Merseyside this evening or will the Toffees brush the visitors aside on their way to the fourth round of the competition?

Fulham v Watford – 7.45pm

Fulham are sitting in the middle of the Premier League table with no real worries about relegation, while Watford are in a similar position in the Championship. Nevertheless, their league concerns will be put to once side this week when they go head-to-head at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup. This looks set to be an evenly-fought affair but who will come out on top?

