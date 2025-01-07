Everton entertain Peterborough United in the third round of the FA Cup on Thursday evening, therefore why not add to the excitement by grabbing yourself the very best FA Cup odds and free bet offers which are available once you register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers today.

Everton v Peterborough United FA Cup Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Thursday 9th January 2024

Everton face Peterborough United in the third round of the FA Cup on Thursday evening, this fixture having been controversially moved forward 48 hours to avoid clashing with Liverpool’s weekend home match.

Welcome distraction

Following a hugely disappointing 1-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in their last outing, Everton have moved to within a single point of the relegation zone and they will perhaps welcome the distraction of the FA Cup when they enter the competition at the third round stage on Thursday night. While manager Sean Dyche has done a good job during his first year-and-a-half in the hot-seat, it’s fair to say that things have turned sour, with the supporters reportedly growing frustrated with what they see as negative tactics and poor results. Indeed, the Toffees have triumphed just once in their last eleven matches and during this time their top scorer has been Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Craig Dawson who put two into his own net during the meeting with Everton last month.

Guaranteed the sack

It’s fair to say that victory against Peterborough United this week won’t do that much to alleviate the pressure on his shoulders, however defeat here would all but guarantee him the sack, especially if the home side are once again devoid of much creativity in the final third. The Toffees have won just one of their last five FA Cup matches although they have come out on top in all-but-one of their last fifteen FA Cup outings against lower-league opposition.

Few upsets

The only previous meeting between Everton and Peterborough United was in the League Cup in 2006, the Toffees running out 2-1 winners in the second round of that tournament. The Posh haven’t created many upsets in the FA Cup with defeat in their fourteen third round meetings with top-flight opponents, while they have only made it into the fourth round of the competition once in the last six campaigns.

Poor recent form

Given Everton’s poor recent form, many are looking to this match as the best chance of there being a cup upset, however we’re far from convinced. The Toffees should manage to find a way past the League One side, even with their attacking issues, and with the Posh having never beaten top-flight opponents at this stage of proceedings, we’ll be siding with the hosts to grind out a narrow win.

Back Everton to win 1-0 at best odds of 9/1