Fulham v Watford FA Cup Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Thursday 9th January 2025

Fulham will put their Premier League concerns to once side when they entertain Championship outfit Watford in the third round of the FA Cup on Thursday evening.

Draw specialists

Fulham have now gone eight league games without defeat, however they have shared the spoils in eight of these and head into this midweek cup clash on the back of a 2-2 draw with struggling Ipswich Town. Indeed, Fulham have been one of the draw specialists in the Premier League this term, only Brighton & Hove Albion recording more stalemates (10) than the Cottagers (9). Before preparing themselves for what looks – at least on paper – to be favourable Premier League meetings with West Ham United and Leicester City, Fulham will turn their attention to the FA Cup where they enter the competition in the third round with a meeting with Championship side Watford.

Big challenge

After enjoying a solid start to their Championship campaign, Watford have dropped out of the play-off berths and currently sit in ninth position with their last five outings returning four defeats, the Hornets losing their last three against Cardiff City, QPR and title-chasing Sheffield United. They have failed to register a clean sheet in their last seven games and manager Tom Cleverley has acknowledged that his troops have been fragile in recent outings and he is facing a big challenge to turn things around.

Evenly-fought encounter

Replays have been needed in each of the last three FA Cup games between these two sides, however replays are a thing of the past in this tournament and a winner will be decided on Thursday evening. All things considered, we envisage an evenly-fought encounter at Craven Cottage with the hosts taking advantage of Watford’s poor run of form to send themselves through to the fourth round

