Sheffield United v Cardiff City FA Cup Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7pm UK Time, Thursday 9th January 2025

Title-chasing Sheffield United play host to Championship strugglers Cardiff City at Bramall Lane in the third round of the FA Cup on Thursday evening.

Title bid reignited

Sheffield United put their three-match winless run behind them and reignited their title bid when they edged past Watford to the tune of 2-1 at Vicarage Road last time out. The Blades sit joint-second in the league standings alongside Burnley with just a single point separating them from leaders Leeds United, however the South Yorkshire outfit will put their league concerns to once side this week when they entertain Cardiff City in the third round of the FA Cup. The Blades have triumphed in each of their last five meetings with the Bluebirds across competitions with eleven goals scored in the process and there’s every reason to believe that they continue this winning run on Thursday evening.

Survival chances strengthened

Cardiff City went nine matches without a win towards the end of last year, however their last three league outings have returned five points and this has strengthened the South Wales side’s chances of survival. Nevertheless, the Bluebirds currently sit second from bottom in the Championship standings with goal difference alone separating them from 21st-placed Portsmouth and 22nd-placed Hull City, Pompey having played one game less than Cardiff and the Tigers having played one game more.

Injuries

With FA Cup replays now a thing of the past, there is certain to be a winner at Bramall Lane on Thursday evening. The visitors will fancy their chances against a Blades outfit which have been ravaged by injuries, however we believe that the home side have more than enough to edge themselves into the next round of the competition, a single goal likely to prove the winner here.

Back Sheffield United to win 1-0 at best odds of 6/1