Premier League Top Six Betting Odds

Update: 12.08.24

The 2024/25 Premier League season gets underway on Friday evening when Manchester United entertain Fulham at Old Trafford, the Red Devils desperate to quick off the starting block.

And just like that, the 2024/25 Premier League campaign is almost here and the action gets underway on Friday evening. Manchester City will once again be the ones to beat this term, while the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will look to knock them off their perch after occupying the two of the other top three positions at the end of last season. This will be Liverpool’s first post-Klopp campaign and it will be interesting to see whether new boss Arne Slot can steer them to silverware.

Still in the hot-seat

At the end of last season, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea completed the top six in the Premier League table and they will look to repeat this in 2024/25 and possibly challenge for a top four berth. Similarly, Manchester United will look to improve on last season’s disappointing eighth-place finish with Erik Ten Hag still in the hot-seat while Newcastle United will also be eager to return to the top six after missing out by just three points on the final day of 2023/24.

Big favourites

Arsenal are favourites in the Top Six betting market with some bookies for the new season at best odds of just 1/25 (lowest odds 1/200) while defending champions Manchester City are next at 1/12 (lowest odds 1/1000). Liverpool complete the top three in the market at a best price of 1/7 to finish in the top six, while Chelsea and Manchester United come in at 4/7 and 8/13 respectively. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are the only other sides at odds-on, at prices of 4/6 and 5/6 respectively.

Premier League Top Six Best Odds

1/25 – Arsenal

1/12 – Manchester City

1/7 – Liverpool

4/7 – Chelsea

8/13 – Manchester United

4/6 – Tottenham Hotspur

5/6 – Newcastle United

6/4 – Aston Villa

Update: 17.05.24

There’s just one round of fixtures left to play in this season’s Premier League campaign and two sides are still involved in the battle for a top six finish.

Very strong position

Chelsea and Newcastle United continue their battle for a top six finish in the Premier League and with just a single game left to play, Chelsea are in a very strong position. The Blues sit three points clear of the Magpies heading into their final match although Mauricio Pochettino’s men possess an inferior goal difference when compared to the north-east outfit. Chelsea’s final outing is against 11th-placed AFC Bournemouth and Pochettino’s men will be confident of managing something from this match, especially so since they have managed maximum points in each of their last four.

Massive favourites

Indeed, even a single point here would be enough to keep Chelsea in the top six and they are massive favourites to achieve this aim, the bookies going a best price of just 1/16 that Chelsea remain ahead of the Magpies when the curtain comes down on what has been a competitive campaign.

Out of their hands

Newcastle United’s top-six ambitions are therefore very much out of their hands and even victory over Brentford on Sunday afternoon won’t be enough to lift them into the top six should Chelsea avoid defeat in their final game. This fact is clearly reflected in the bookmaker odds for Newcastle achieving a top-six finish, some bookmakers going as high as 14/1 on this outcome.

Not a done deal

This is by no means a done deal for Chelsea and the Magpies could pip them at the post, however we envisage Pochettino’s men holding firm and keeping themselves ahead of the Tynesiders.

07.05.24

Manchester City and Arsenal continue their fight to be crowned Premier League champions, while Liverpool are all but assured of third place at the end of the season. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are embroiled in a battle for the final Champions League berth while the likes of Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester United are all fighting hard to ensure they are involved in European football next season.

Newcastle United – 4/9 for Top Six Finish

As far as a top six finish to the Premier League season is concerned, Newcastle United are very much in the driving seat. The Magpies sit in sixth position as thing stand with two points separating them from seventh-placed Chelsea and eighth-placed Manchester United, while their remaining games against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United and Brentford won’t be causing the north-east side any sleepless nights.

Manchester United – 9/1 for Top Six Finish

Manchester United’s hopes of finishing in the top six were dealt what might prove to be a devastating blow by Crystal Palace on Sunday, the south London side putting Erik Ten Hag’s troops to the sword by a scoreline of 4-0. The Red Devils have been consistent only for their inconsistency this term and with just three games left to play, their destiny is very much out of their hands.

Chelsea – 5/2 for Top Six Finish

The battle for the top six is in the hands of three sides but the bookies certainly favour Newcastle United and Chelsea ahead of Manchester United. Chelsea have put together a solid set of results which has placed them very much on the frame for a top six finish and they are now second favourites in the market to claim sixth position when the curtain comes down on the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.