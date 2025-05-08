Championship Odds: Who are favourites to win the Playoffs?

*Odds correct as of 8th May 2025

Blades Lead the Pack: Championship Playoff Betting Favourites Revealed

As the Championship playoff drama looms once again, punters and fans alike are poring over the odds and recent form, trying to work out who will make that coveted leap into the Premier League. The bookmakers, always quick to spot a frontrunner, have made their call – and Sheffield United are leading the charge. But, as seasoned football watchers know, what the bookies say and what actually happens on the pitch are often two very different things.

Sheffield United: Bookies’ Darlings but History’s Underdogs

Sheffield United have emerged as the clear favourites to conquer this season’s Championship playoffs, with odds of 7/4 attracting plenty of attention. Unsurprisingly, the betting public seems to agree. According to Bellbet.com data, a commanding 42% of all wagers since the start of the week have backed the Blades to rise.

It’s easy to see why. The Blades finished third in the table, amassing a hefty 90 points – even after enduring a two-point deduction. They left sixth-placed Bristol City trailing 22 points behind, a gap wide enough to park several team buses. Yet, while their league performance shines, their recent form has been a little more turbulent. Two wins, two defeats and a draw in their last five games (or, as Blades fans may nervously note, LWLWD) have left some wondering whether momentum is quite where it needs to be.

Of greater concern, though, is Sheffield United’s historical record in playoff football – a narrative as haunting as any Shakespearean tragedy. They’ve failed to win promotion via the playoffs in nine previous attempts. So while they may lead the odds table, the weight of history might just be their toughest opponent.

Sunderland: Slipping at the Worst Possible Time

Coming in next at 3/1, Sunderland might have been expected to mount a serious promotion charge. Unfortunately for the Black Cats, form has deserted them at precisely the wrong moment. They’ve stumbled into the playoffs off the back of five consecutive defeats (LLLLL), turning what could have been a glorious run into a worrying freefall.

Momentum, as football sages will tell you, is everything come playoff time. And right now, Sunderland appear to have about as much of it as a broken-down lorry on the A1.

Coventry City: The Lampard Effect and a Fighting Spirit

Coventry City, under the high-profile leadership of Frank Lampard, have made themselves into something of a wildcard at 10/3. Fifth place was secured thanks to a gritty recent win over Middlesbrough, giving fans hope that the Sky Blues might yet pull off something special.

Their form has been a mixed bag – two wins, a draw and two defeats in the last five outings (DWLLW). Consistency, it seems, has not been Coventry’s strong suit. But resilience? That they have in spades. Under Lampard’s guidance, they’ve shown they can dig deep when required, and in playoff football, grit often counts for more than glitter.

Bristol City: Outsiders with Home Comforts

Completing the playoff quartet, Bristol City have been priced at 5/1 by the bookies. They only just secured their playoff berth, clinching sixth place with a hard-fought draw on the final day of the season.

Recent form has been patchy at best (DWLLD), but the Robins boast a significant advantage that could prove crucial – a formidable home record. They’ve gone unbeaten in their last eight games at Ashton Gate, turning their home ground into something of a fortress. If they can carry that home resilience into the playoff campaign, an upset could be on the cards.

Third Place: The Magic Number?

For those who believe in patterns – and let’s face it, football fans are a superstitious bunch – the stats from the past two decades offer a glimmer of hope for Sheffield United backers. Since 2005, 45% of teams finishing third have gone on to triumph in the playoffs.

For those who believe in patterns – and let's face it, football fans are a superstitious bunch – the stats from the past two decades offer a glimmer of hope for Sheffield United backers. Since 2005, 45% of teams finishing third have gone on to triumph in the playoffs.

By contrast, only 15% of fourth and sixth-placed sides have managed to grab promotion, while fifth-placed finishers have succeeded 25% of the time.

Final Position Promotions Success Rate 3rd 9 45% 4th 3 15% 5th 5 25% 6th 3 15%

Betting Public Backing the Blades – But Is Caution Warranted?

Sheffield United may lead both the odds and the betting volume, but punters would be wise to remember that playoffs are the great leveller of form books and betting trends. Bellbet’s data highlights the Blades’ popularity, but Coventry (35%), Bristol City (13%), and even the struggling Sunderland (10%) still command chunks of the betting pie.

In other words, while the smart money is currently piling on Sheffield United, plenty of daring punters are spreading their stakes elsewhere – hoping, perhaps, that the Blades’ playoff curse lingers a little longer.

Final Thoughts: A Playoff Campaign Full of Twists Awaits

The 2025 Championship playoffs promise all the usual drama, nerves, and perhaps the odd VAR controversy thrown in for good measure. Sheffield United have the stats, the support, and the squad to claim promotion – but history and inconsistency will keep their fans on edge.

Coventry, Bristol City, and even the wobbling Sunderland will all fancy their chances of upsetting the odds. After all, playoff football is where form goes out the window and fairytales can be written.

