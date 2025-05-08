Wolves v Brighton Odds & Match Preview

Seagulls Chase Europe as Wolves Eye Records: A Molineux Match-Up to Watch

Date: 10 May 2025 | Time: 15:00 BST

As the Premier League season enters its final stretch, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion prepare to lock horns at Molineux this Saturday. For Brighton, there’s still hope of sneaking into Europe. For Wolves, it’s about milestones, memories, and perhaps just a bit of mayhem in front of their home fans.

And if the football alone isn’t enough to keep you entertained, William Hill are offering a tidy little incentive for the weekend: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets. Because while clean sheets may be in short supply, extra value for your punts certainly isn’t.

Wolves’ Six-Game Streak Ends—but Records Beckon

For Wolves, the fairy tale was good while it lasted. Vitor Pereira’s men had stormed through a six-match winning streak, dismantling Southampton, West Ham United, Ipswich Town, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Leicester City along the way. It was, quite simply, the best run of form in the top flight at the time.

But all good things must end. Last Friday, the Old Gold arrived at the Etihad brimming with belief—only to be brought back down to earth by Manchester City. Belgian duo Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne combined for the evening’s only goal, snapping Wolves’ victorious run. Still, to take a narrow defeat against the recently deposed champions was hardly cause for shame.

While Wolves currently sit a comfortable 13th in the table, any hopes of breaking into the top half have been dashed. Brighton, occupying 10th spot, hold an 11-point lead that is mathematically insurmountable with only three games left. Yet Wolves fans still have something to cheer about.

Their side has notched up 51 goals so far—just one shy of matching their all-time Premier League record. A single strike against Brighton would see them hit 52, a milestone last achieved in the top flight back in the 1979-80 season. There’s history to be made, and Molineux will be roaring for it.

Home Comforts and an Attacking Edge

Wolves can also take comfort from their recent home form. Three consecutive victories at Molineux have seen them net eight times. With the possibility of setting a new club scoring record and the ever-present desire to entertain their faithful supporters, Saturday’s clash is unlikely to be a cagey affair.

Adding to the optimism, Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen—who missed the Manchester City game due to a minor groin niggle—is expected to return. His availability would give Wolves’ attack a timely boost. Though injuries persist, with Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, Yerson Mosquera, Leon Chiwone, and backup goalkeeper Sam Johnstone still sidelined, Pereira has options. Strand Larsen’s return could see Jean-Ricner Bellegarde drop to the bench, while Pablo Sarabia, Goncalo Guedes, and Rodrigo Gomes will no doubt be knocking on Pereira’s office door, angling for starts in a fixture where rotation could be in order.

Brighton Still Dreaming of Europe—Despite Wobbles

For Brighton, this match is anything but a dead rubber. Fabian Hürzeler’s men are still clinging to hopes of securing a spot in the UEFA Conference League. Their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United last weekend was both encouraging and frustrating—another game where defensive frailties undermined promising attacking play.

Brighton had taken the lead thanks to a goal from Yankuba Minteh, but late heartbreak struck when Yasin Ayari was penalised for a handball, and Alexander Isak coolly converted from the spot in the 89th minute. It was the sixth consecutive match in which Brighton failed to keep a clean sheet—a worrying trend for a team with European ambitions.

Nonetheless, the Seagulls are just a single point behind Bournemouth in eighth. That could be enough to sneak into Europe, though their away form leaves much to be desired. Just one point from their last nine on the road suggests Hürzeler’s men will need a serious turnaround in fortunes to fly back south with all three points.

Seagulls Seeking to Maintain Dominance Over Wolves

Brighton’s recent record against Wolves makes for pleasant reading if you’re of a Seagulls persuasion. The last six Premier League meetings between the two sides have all ended without defeat for Brighton. Wolves also suffered a 3-2 defeat to Brighton in the EFL Cup earlier this season, adding another notch to the Seagulls’ recent dominance.

Saturday’s hosts will be keen to halt that trend—but with Brighton’s attack finding its groove and Wolves chasing a club scoring record, goals at both ends seem inevitable.

Team News: Key Attackers Set for Returns

Wolves’ line-up is expected to see only minor adjustments. Jose Sa will take his place in goal, with Matt Doherty, Joris Agbadou, and Toti forming the back three. Nelson Semedo and Rayan Ait-Nouri will operate as wing-backs, with Joao Gomes and Nelson Andre controlling the midfield. Pushed slightly further forward, Marshall Munetsi and Matheus Cunha will look to provide support for the returning Strand Larsen, who will spearhead the attack.

Brighton, meanwhile, may also welcome back a vital attacking threat. Kaoru Mitoma, who missed the Newcastle game with a heel problem, should be fit to start. Danny Welbeck is also likely to feature—and both he and Mitoma are just one goal away from reaching double figures for the season. Joao Pedro remains suspended, but Mitoma’s return, coupled with Solly March potentially shaking off a knee knock, should bolster the Seagulls’ forward line.

At the back, Bart Verbruggen will guard the net, with Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Pervis Estupiñán providing the defensive line. Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari will anchor the midfield, while Minteh, Matt O’Riley, and Mitoma are expected to operate behind Welbeck.

Prediction: Expect Goals, and Not Much Defending

Given that both sides have conceded from a higher proportion of shots than any other Premier League teams this season—14% to be precise—fans should brace themselves for an open game with chances galore.

With Strand Larsen and Mitoma likely to return, attacking quality will be in no short supply. Wolves will be hungry to break their scoring record, while Brighton need goals to keep their European dreams alive.

A 2-2 draw seems the most fitting outcome. Neither defence looks capable of keeping a clean sheet, and with so much attacking talent on display, a high-scoring stalemate could well be the order of the day.

Fancy a Flutter?

For those inclined to spice up their Saturday with a wager, popular bookmaker William Hill’s Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets offer is well worth a look. Whether you’re backing Wolves to smash their scoring record, Brighton to bolster their European push, or simply anticipating a goal-fest, there’s plenty of value to be found.

Just don’t expect too much in the way of clean sheets—this one has ‘entertainment’ written all over it.