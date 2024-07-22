As we head closer to the start of the 2024/25 campaign, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites where you can grab yourself the very best Premier League sack race odds and free bet offers.

Premier League Sack Race: Which manager will be next to leave?

Update: 22.07.24

The 2024/25 Premier League campaign is fast approaching and the bookmakers are busy gearing themselves up for what promises to be another thrilling campaign with a title battle between the big sides, a relegation battle at the opposite end and a few managerial casualties along the way.

Competitive division

Being the manager of a Premier League side comes at a very heavy price and in such a competitive division, a poor run can easily cost a head coach their job. Indeed, with every decision scrutinised and an army of wannabe football managers in the stands, the pressure can be unbearable and it takes a certain type of person to cope with the demands. The question is, who will be the first managerial casualty of 2024/25 – will they walk or will they be pushed?

Next England manager?

Eddie Howe is current favourite to be the next Premier League manager to walk out the door at odds of 4/1, however there’s little chance that he will be sacked – unless of course Newcastle United get off to a disastrous start. The chances are that Howe will leave of his own accord and take the reins as next England manager following the recent departure of Gareth Southgate.

Managerial casualties

AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is next in the betting at a best price of 6/1, the Cherries having avoided the drop at the end of last season by a considerable margin but expected to struggle in 2024/25. Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is an 8/1 shot to be the first managerial casualty in the Premier League, the North London side having failed to make it into the Champions League for the coming season on account of their fifth-placed finish.

Best bookmaker odds for the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ market…

Eddie Howe – 4/1

Andoni Iraola – 6/1

Ange Postecoglou – 8/1

Steve Cooper – 10/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 10/1

Marco Silva – 12/1

Oliver Glasner – 12/1

Sean Dyche – 14/1

Russell Martin – 14/1

Erik ten Hag – 14/1

Kieran McKenna – 14/1

Gary O’Neil – 16/1

Enzo Maresca – 16/1

Fabian Hurzeler – 16/1

Thomas Frank – 16/1

Julen Lopetegui – 20/1

Unai Emery – 25/1

Arne Slot – 25/1

Pep Guardiola – 33/1

Mikel Arteta – 50/1

Update: 07.05.24

As the end of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign creeps ever closer, the general consensus is that there will be no more managerial casualties in the top-flight before the summer. Nevertheless, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag continues to feel the pressure following another underwhelming performance from his men.

The end of the 2023/24 Premier League season is just around the corner but while the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal are battling it out for the title, Manchester United are struggling to keep up with the top six. Indeed, United’s best chance of securing European football for next season is by winning the FA Cup and judging by recent performances, the chances of them beating arch-rivals Manchester City in this competition appear slim.

The Red Devils went down 4-0 to Crystal Palace in what was another hugely disappointing showing at the weekend and on the back of this result they sit in 8th position in the league table, two points adrift of sixth-placed Newcastle United. The likelihood is that manager Erik Ten Hag will remain in his post until the FA Cup Final on 25th May, by which time the 2023/24 Premier League campaign will have come to an end. Nevertheless, many believe that the club will dispense with his services before then and give themselves more time to appoint a successor.

Most bookies go just 3/10 that no manager will leave his post between now and the end of the current season, however Ten Hag is a 9/2 shot to be sacked before the close of 2023/24. Next in the betting is West Ham boss David Moyes who is a best price of 11/2 to leave the London Stadium between now and the end of the campaign, while Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is a 14/1 shot for the chop.

Next Manager to Leave Best Odds

3/10 – No Manager to Leave

9/2 – Erik Ten Had

11/2 – David Moyes

14/1 – Chris Wilder

25/1 – Vincent Kompany

25/1 – Nuno Espirito Santo

Update: 13.02.24

The end of the season may be some time away and there are signs that some managerial sackings may yet take place before the season comes down on what has been another competitive Premier League campaign. The question is, who is next for the chop in the top-flight?

Roy Hodgson has long been a man under pressure, the Crystal Palace boss overseeing a disappointing set of recent results. The Eagles have been slowly drifting down the Premier League table with just one win from their last four league games and fourteen goals conceded during that time. As things stand, the South London side sit in 15th position in the Premier League table and while they are five points clear of the bottom three, failure to turn things around could result in them slipping into or dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Hodgson remains firm favourite to become the next managerial casualty in the Premier League and the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at the weekend will hardly have boosted his chances of staying in the hot-seat much longer, most leading UK bookmakers going just 1/3 (best price of 4/9) that he is next in line for the chop.

Mauricio Pochettino also features prominently at the top end of the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ betting, the Chelsea boss coming under an immense amount of pressure following some poor form. The Blues did ease the pressure on their under-fire manager by collecting all three points in their 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday evening but this much-needed win came on the back of a dismal run of form during which the West London side won just one of their previous three league outings and had dropped into the bottom half of the league table.

At the time of writing, Pochettino is as low as 9/2 (best odds 8/1) to become the next managerial casualty in the Premier League, ahead of West Ham United boss David Moyes and Burnley gaffer Vincent Kompany at best odds of 10/1 and 16/1 respectively.

Next Premier League Manager To Leave Best Odds

4/9 – Roy Hodgson

8/1 – Mauricio Pochettino

10/1 – David Moyes

16/1 – Vincent Kompany

20/1 – No Manager to Leave in 2023/24

25/1 – Erik Ten Hag

Update: 06.02.24

As the business end of the season comes ever closer, many top-flight bosses are feeling the pressure and the likelihood is that we will witness some dismissals between now and the end of the season. The big question is, who will be next?

Most Premier League sides have completed 23 rounds of fixtures and it’s starting to become clearer just which teams will be battling against the drop at the business end of the campaign. Similarly, it’s obvious which managers are feeling the heat and Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is the man deemed most likely to be the next managerial casualty in the top-flight.

4/7 – Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace slumped to a 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, a disappointing response to their much-needed 3-2 win at home to bottom side Sheffield United a few days earlier. The Eagles sit just five points above the bottom three in the Premier League table and on the back of a disappointing run which has seen them win just one of their last five games across competitions, the odds on Roy Hodgson becoming the next top-flight manager to leave his post have been slashed to a best price of just 4/7.

11/2 – Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea crashed to a 4-2 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and as a result dropped into the bottom half of the Premier League table. The chances of the West London side securing European football for next season are looking slimmer by the week and manager Mauricio Pochettino is feeling the pressure, the bookies going 11/2 that he is next in line for the chop.

16/1 – Vincent Kompany

Burnley held Fulham to a share of the spoils on Saturday but this did nothing to lift the Clarets out of danger. Kompany’s side sit second from bottom in the Premier League table with seven points separating them from 17th-placed Luton Town (who have a game-in-hand) therefore it’s no surprise mot see their manager priced as third-favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the top-flight at a best price of 16/1.

Update: 17.01.24

As we edge ever closer to the business end of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, many top-flight managers are starting to feel the heat and the likelihood is that there will be more managerial casualties between now and the end of the season. The question is, who will be next?

We’re now more than halfway through the 2023/24 Premier League season with most top-flight sides having played either 20 or 21 rounds of league fixtures. Already there have been a handful of managerial sackings and things heat up, there will likely be more before the curtain comes down on the campaign.

3/1 – Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is current favourite to be the next manager to leave his post. The Eagles are five points above the relegation zone as things stand but they have hardly found their feet with just 5 wins from their 20 league games thus far. The likelihood is that they will do enough to escape the drop but the chances are that they will have a new man at the helm next season.

7/2 – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United twice squandered a one-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their last outing but they currently sit just two points away from the top six, fifth-placed West Ham United enjoying a game-in-hand over the Red Devils. Nevertheless, some poor performances and questionable tactics have left some sections of support feeling disillusioned and the bookies believe that there is every chance that the club hierarchy may decide that a change in manager is the best way forward.

4/1 – Eddie Howe

It’s fair to say that Newcastle United have thus far failed to live up to expectation this season, the Magpies currently languishing in 10th position in the Premier League table. With the club’s Saudi-backed owners having splashed the cash during their time at St James’ Park, they will naturally be expecting some sort of return for their investment and should Eddie Howe continue to fail to deliver, then he could well find himself out on his ear.

Update: 09.01.24

We’re now into the second half of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and several sides struggling in the lower reaches of the league table, we take a look at the most likely candidates to be the next managerial casualty in the top flight.

Most teams in the Premier League have now played twenty rounds of league fixtures and we’ve already seen a few managerial casualties in the top-flight, however with several sides struggling to find their feet, the likelihood is that more managers will leave their posts before the campaign comes to an end. The question is, who will be next?

11/4 – Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace are by no means in the immediate danger zone but they are slowly drifting in the wrong direction in the Premier League table. The Eagles did manage a win over Brentford in their last league outing but overall they have been returning some substandard results in recent months and 76-year-old Hodgson has come under increased scrutiny.

3/1 – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are languishing in eighth position in the Premier League table on the back of a poor first half of the season which has seen them win ten and lose nine of their opening twenty league matches. Erik ten Hag has overseen some dismal performances along the way and the Red Devils boss is second favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League at a best price of 3/1.

4/1 – Eddie Howe

Despite a summer of high spending, Newcastle United are dropping down the Premier League table like the proverbial stone and they are now just a single point above the bottom half of the table. Eddie Howe has certainly been a popular figure on Tyneside since his arrival at St James’ Park but sections of the home support are starting to question his abilities.

10.10.23

We’re now eight games into the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and with the international break causing a break in activities, we take a look at the most likely managerial sackings in the top-flight.

The international break couldn’t have come at a better time for a handful of Premier League managers, most notably Paul Heckingbottom who will be considering his options right now. The Sheffield United boss appears to be on thin ice following a dreadful start to the season during which the Blades have collected just a single point from their opening eight league outings. Heckingbottom is clear favourite in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ betting market at a best price of 4/6 and failure to turn things around will likely spell the end of his reign at Bramall Lane.

AFC Bournemouth sit second from bottom in the Premier League table and manager Andoni Iraola will also be feeling the pressure right now. The Cherries boss is still searching for his first league win of the season, his side’s latest outing ending in a 3-0 thumping at the hands of fellow strugglers Everton at Goodison Park. Iraola is a best price of 13/2 to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League and with some tricky games on the horizon against the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United, the likelihood is that he won’t be in the hot-seat much longer.

Following a shaky start to the season during which they have won four and lost four of their opening eight Premier League games, Manchester United sit just one point above the bottom half of the league table in 10th position. Questions are being asked about manager Erik ten Hag and the Dutchman is third favourite in the Sack Race market at best odds of 13/2, some leading UK bookmakers going as short as 5/1 in this market.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave Post Best Odds

4/6 – Paul Heckingbottom

13/2 – Andoni Iraola

13/2 – Erik ten Hag

16/1 – Rob Edwards

20/1 – Gary O’Neil

20/1 – Vincent Kompany

25/1 – Sean Dyche