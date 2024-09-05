The Conservatives are in the midst of choosing a new party leader and as such, now is an excellent time to check out all the very best Next Conservative Leader Odds which you can find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided.

Next Conservative Leader Odds: Robert Jenrick favourite to take charge

Update: 05.09.24

No-nonsense former immigration minister Robert Jenrick has emerged as frontrunner to succeed Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party.

Out on top

Robert Jenrick came out on top in the first round of voting as the Conservative Party decide who their new leader should be. Priti Patel was limited in this initial round while former immigration minister Robert Jenrick received a total of 28 votes, pushing former favourite Kemi Badenoch to second place, the latter taking 22 votes. Other contenders still in contention include former game secretary James Cleverly, ex security minister Tom Tugendhat and Mel Stride. In the coming days the contenders for the position will be narrowed down to four.

Party conference

This contest will dominate the party conference which takes place next month and after this draws to a close, Tory MPs will elect the final two contenders. Conservative Party members will then be invited to vote for their preferred candidate and the winner will be announced on November 2nd.

Most likely winner

According to the leading bookmakers, Jenrick is deemed the most likely winner after coming out on top in the first round of voting, most firms going 5/4 that he emerges victories and takes his place as leader of the opposition. Former favourite Badenoch is next in the betting at a best price of 2/1 while James Cleverly is the only other contender priced at single figures at 5/1.

Next Conservative Leader Odds

5/4 – Robert Jenrick

2/1 – Kemi Badenoch

5/1 – James Cleverly

16/1 – Tom Tugendhat

50/1 – Mel Stride

Update: 05.08.24

The Conservative leader nominations have now opened as the party takes the first steps towards appointing a replacement for former PM Rishi Sunak.

Robert Jenrick has emerged as a leading contender in the race to become Conservative party leader.

Robert Jenrick has become the principal contender of the Conservative right with some hardline policies which have been designed to challenge those of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, including a resurrection of the Rwanda plan. The former home office minister is supported by other major Tory right figures such as Esther McVey and Sir John Hayes.

The Newark MP launched his pitch in his home constituency of Newark and his rightwing policies have helped set him apart from his main rivals. Thus far, the main challengers for the position of Conservative party leader are Kemi Badenoch, Priti Patel, Mel Stride, James Cleverley, Tom Tugendhat and Jenrick.

At the time of writing, Badenoch is favourite to be appointed as next Tory leader at a best price of 5/2, while Jenrick is close behind in the betting at best odds of 7/2 (lowest price 5/4). Tom Tugendhat is next at 5/1 while James Cleverley is a 7/1 shot for the post.

Next Conservative Leader Odds

5/2 – Kemi Badenoch

7/2 – Robert Jenrick

5/1 – Tom Tugendhat

7/1 – James Cleverley

30.07.24

Nominations

Nominations for a new Conservative Party leader opened last week (July 23rd) with all potential candidates needing the support of no less than 10 MPs in order to go through to the initial round of voting. The first pool of candidates will reduce in number to just four after this initial stage and they will subsequently present their case at the Conservative Conference in September.

Online Ballot

Tory MPs will then narrow this field to just two candidates and at this point the final decision will be in the hands of party members who will vote via an online ballot. The new party leader – who will replace outgoing Rishi Sunak – will be formally announced on 2nd November, 2024.

Frontrunner

Current Shadow Housing Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, is the frontrunner to be appointed as next Conservative leader at a best price of 15/8 (lowest odds 8/5). Following the resignation of Boris Johnson two years ago, Badenoch made it as far as the fourth round of voting in the Tory leader ship contest. She has won a great deal of respect and attention within the party for her approach to such issues as identity politics, equality and women’s rights.

Closest Rival

At the time of writing, Badenoch’s closest rival in the race to be appointed as Next Conservative Party Leader is Robert Jenrick, the former Immigration Minister a best price of 7/2 to become Sunak’s successor. Jenrick resigned last year in protest at the government’s Rwanda deportation scheme.

Next Conservative Leader Odds

15/8 – Kemi Badenoch

7/2 – Robert Jenrick

5/1 – Tom Tugendhat

6/1 – James Cleverley

10/1 – Priti Patel