Brentford v Brighton Free Bets & Match Preview

Both sides aim to arrest indifferent form as they meet in a mid-table Premier League clash

Premier League | Matchweek 33

Date: Saturday, 19 April 2025

Kick-off: 3pm (UK time)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Still without a home victory in 2025, Brentford host Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday’s mid-table Premier League encounter in West London, with both clubs desperate to inject late-season purpose into what’s become a drift towards mid-table obscurity.

Their most recent outings ended all square: Brentford battled back to snatch a point away to Arsenal, while Fabian Hürzeler’s Seagulls squandered a two-goal advantage against relegation-threatened Leicester City.

Bees End Gunners’ Momentum – But Home Woes Persist

Brentford visited the Emirates with the hosts sandwiched between European fixtures against Real Madrid, and capitalised on a rotated Arsenal side. Though they were undone by a swift counter culminating in Thomas Partey’sopener, Yoane Wissa levelled proceedings with his 15th Premier League goal of the campaign.

With Bryan Mbeumo sitting on 16 league goals, Brentford became the first team this season to boast two players with 15+ strikes in the top flight. Yet despite their attacking firepower, home form has deserted Thomas Frank’s side, with no win at the Gtech since early December.

The Bees have gone nine home matches without a win across all competitions and have managed just four goals in that time. It’s a stark contrast to the 4-2 victory over Newcastle United that marked their last triumph in front of their own fans.

Seagulls Pegged Back as Defensive Woes Continue

Four goals were shared on the South Coast last weekend as Brighton ended their three-game losing streak but left the Amex disheartened after a 2-2 draw with Leicester. João Pedro converted two penalties, but each time, Leicester found a response — goals from Mavididi and Okoli salvaging a draw for the visitors and ending their long Premier League goal drought.

Coupled with a recent FA Cup exit on penalties to Nottingham Forest, Brighton’s campaign threatens to fade into mediocrity. They sit six points shy of the European places, and their defensive frailty is proving costly — at least two goals conceded in each of their last four league fixtures.

That defensive vulnerability could haunt them again, though they’ve been involved in two successive goalless draws with Brentford, and another low-scoring encounter would see this fixture become just the fifth in Premier League history to end 0-0 three times in a row.

Team News – Brentford

Brentford reported no new injury concerns following their draw at the Emirates. Gustavo Nunes made a welcome return from a back issue as a substitute, and Aaron Hickey might return to the matchday squad as he continues his recovery.

Still absent are Igor Thiago and Josh Dasilva (both knee), along with Fabio Carvalho (shoulder). There’s hope that at least two of the trio could return before the end of the campaign.

Michael Kayode is pushing to start at right-back after playing a key role in Wissa’s equaliser at Arsenal, potentially replacing Kristoffer Ajer in the XI.

Team News – Brighton

Brighton’s lengthy injury list continues to impact their form. Still sidelined are James Milner (thigh), Jason Steele(shoulder), Tariq Lamptey (ankle), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Adam Webster (thigh), Georginio Rutter (ankle) and Igor Julio (thigh).

There is cautious optimism over Kaoru Mitoma, who has a chance of featuring despite a heel problem, while Joel Veltman (ankle) remains doubtful.

There is one certain boost, as Jan Paul van Hecke returns from suspension and is likely to resume his place in central defence, allowing Carlos Baleba to return to midfield after a stint deputising at the back alongside Lewis Dunk.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Earlier in the campaign, Brentford may have fancied their chances of putting Brighton to the sword, especially with the visitors battling an injury crisis. But with their own dire home form to contend with, a breakthrough seems unlikely.

Given Brentford’s reputation for clawing back results — they’ve recovered 14 points from losing positions this season — a draw looks the most probable outcome, with neither side looking likely to find the consistency needed to take all three points.

