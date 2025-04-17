Blackburn Rovers v Millwall Championship Odds & Preview

Promotion-chasing Lions travel to Ewood Park to face out-of-sorts Rovers

Championship | Gameweek 43

Date: Friday 18 April 2025

Kick-off: 3pm (UK time)

Venue: Ewood Park

Millwall head to Ewood Park on Good Friday to take on a faltering Blackburn Rovers side, with both teams harbouring very different ambitions as the Championship season nears its conclusion.

While the hosts have endured a wretched run of form, the visitors arrive in buoyant mood after stringing together a series of impressive results, leaving them in striking distance of the top six.

Blackburn’s Play-Off Hopes Fade Despite Luton Boost

Despite easing the pressure somewhat with a narrow victory at Luton last weekend, Blackburn Rovers remain well off the pace in the promotion race. That win halted a run of six defeats in seven, but it may have come too late to salvage their play-off ambitions.

Currently seven points adrift of sixth-placed Coventry City, and with only four games left, Rovers face an uphill battle – especially with difficult away trips to Sunderland and Sheffield United still on the horizon.

A daunting Good Friday record also looms large. No team in the English Football League has suffered more defeats on this date than Blackburn, with 32 losses on the day.

However, their home form against Millwall is encouraging. Rovers are unbeaten in their last eight matches at Ewood Park against the Lions, winning five, and they’ll hope that run continues.

Millwall Eye Rare League Double in Play-Off Chase

Having claimed a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture just before Christmas, Millwall have the chance to complete a league double over Blackburn for the first time since the 1970–71 season.

Alex Neil’s side are in strong form at just the right time. Only Burnley have collected more points in the last 10 league games, with the Lions racking up 19 points in that period and climbing to ninth in the table, just three points off the top six.

A third consecutive win came last weekend as Camiel Neghli scored the decisive goal against Middlesbrough. Unfortunately, that appearance proved bittersweet as the midfielder suffered a setback with a previous injury shortly after scoring.

Despite losing three of their last five away games, it’s worth noting those defeats came against top-tier opposition including Crystal Palace and the Championship’s current top three. A trip to Ewood should present a more level playing field.

Millwall’s Good Friday record also offers encouragement. They’ve not been beaten on this day since 2009, remaining unbeaten in 10 since a loss to Yeovil Town.

Team News – Blackburn Rovers

Kristi Montgomery will serve a suspension following his red card at Luton, adding to a growing absentee list for Valérien Ismaël.

Ryan Hedges remains doubtful, and a number of first-team regulars are still out, including defenders Owen Beck, Callum Brittain, and Hayden Carter.

Top scorer Andreas Weimann also remains unavailable, joining fellow forwards Augustus Kargbo, Emmanuel Dennis, and Harry Leonard in the treatment room.

Team News – Millwall

After scoring the winner last weekend, Camiel Neghli will be sidelined again following a recurrence of a recent injury. He joins several others unavailable to Alex Neil for this fixture.

Duncan Watmore and defenders Calum Scanlon and Danny McNamara are all out, although there was a boost last time out as Femi Azeez made his return.

Meanwhile, Japhet Tanganga, Zak Sturge, and Ra’ees Bangura-Williams are edging closer to fitness after narrowly missing out on the squad against Boro.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Millwall

While Blackburn finally returned to winning ways at Kenilworth Road, the damage to their play-off hopes may already be done, and their injury-hit attack remains a concern.

Millwall, despite carrying a few knocks of their own, have been one of the division’s standout performers in recent weeks. A win would boost their top-six hopes significantly, but with a poor record at Ewood and limited rotation options, they may have to settle for a point.

Back a 1-1 draw at best odds of 11/2 with Boylesports