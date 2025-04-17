Derby County v Luton Town Championship Odds & Match Preview

A pivotal Good Friday meeting as both sides battle to beat the drop in the Championship

Championship | Gameweek 43

Date: Friday 18 April 2025

Kick-off: 12:30pm (UK)

Venue: Pride Park Stadium

With both clubs deeply embroiled in the Championship relegation scrap, Derby County and Luton Town go head-to-head at Pride Park in a crucial fixture on Good Friday.

While the Rams held firm for a point at Portsmouth last weekend, the Hatters were left reeling after another defeat, this time at home to Blackburn Rovers, which deepened their relegation woes.

Derby Cling to Survival Hopes After Fratton Park Draw

Following promotion from League One last term, Derby are doing all they can to avoid an immediate return, and have lost just once in their last seven league games. However, Saturday’s draw at Fratton Park extended their winless run to three matches.

Derby twice surrendered the lead as Rob Atkinson twice equalised for Pompey. On a positive note, Jerry Yates netted his ninth league goal of the season – moving closer to his personal best tally of 14, achieved with Blackpool in 2022–23.

After collecting just two points from their past three fixtures, Derby have slipped to 21st, a single point above the relegation zone with four matches left to play.

John Eustace, appointed in February, has experienced mixed fortunes in the dugout, with four wins, two draws and two losses in his first 10 games. The former Wycombe and Birmingham boss is desperate to avoid a first relegation on his managerial record.

Luton Sinking Fast After Premier League Exit

A mere 12 months after narrowly missing out on Premier League survival, Luton now face the very real prospect of back-to-back relegations. With only 37 goals scored in 42 league games, the Hatters possess the worst attacking record in the division.

Their attacking struggles were again on show in last weekend’s loss to Blackburn, where a solitary goal from Yuki Ohashi condemned them to defeat and snapped a five-game unbeaten run.

Sitting in 23rd place, three points from safety, Luton are running out of time with only four matches remaining to pull off an escape.

On the road, they’ve been poor – collecting just 12 points from 21 away games – but did notch wins at Cardiff and Hull in March. Those rare successes offer a glimmer of hope heading into this pivotal clash.

Since arriving from Wycombe Wanderers in January, Matt Bloomfield has found life tough at Kenilworth Road, with just three victories from 16 matches as he looks to keep the Hatters afloat.

Team News – Derby County

Curtis Nelson, David Ozoh, and Dajaune Brown will play no further part this season due to respective knee, thigh, and hamstring problems.

Callum Elder remains a doubt after sustaining a knock earlier in April, and Ryan Nyambe has also been sidelined with a hamstring strain, leaving John Eustace short of defensive options ahead of the visit of the league’s least productive attack.

Team News – Luton Town

The Hatters continue to feel the absence of long-term absentee and club captain Tom Lockyer, with Carlton Morristaking on added leadership responsibilities.

Both Alfie Doughty and Elijah Adebayo, key contributors last season, are currently unavailable through muscle and knee injuries respectively, further hampering Luton’s hopes of turning their form around.

Prediction: Derby County 1-0 Luton Town

Luton’s toothless attack could prove their downfall once again, particularly at a ground where Derby have recently held promotion-chasing Burnley to a goalless draw.

This match presents Derby with an ideal opportunity to create breathing room above the bottom three before a pair of tough away fixtures to round off the month. With home advantage and slightly better form, the Rams might just edge it.

