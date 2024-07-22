Gareth Southgate is on the move to pastures new and some suggest that he may be next in line at Old Trafford, therefore now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Gareth Southgate next club betting odds which you can find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Gareth Southgate Next Club Odds: Where next for the former England boss?

Having announced his resignation as England manager and there have been suggestions that a move to Manchester United might be on the cards.

Without a trophy

It was disappointment for England in the Euro 2024 final when they lost 2-1 to Spain in Berlin and true to his word, Gareth Southgate handed in his notice after eight years in charge of the national team. Under Southgate, the Three Lions managed two European Championship finals as well as a World Cup quarter-final and semi-final, however the side are still without a trophy in almost 58 years.

Return to club football

Having accumulated a wealth of international managerial experience, Southgate has stated that he intends to make a return to club football, returning to the path which he once trod as Middlesbrough boss. Despite the fact that Erik Ten Hag has signed a new contract at Manchester United, the bookies make Old Trafford the most likely destination for Southgate at a best price of 2/1. Indeed, Southgate was linked with a move to the Red Devils amidst speculation that Ten Hag was to be dispensed with towards the end of 2023/24 and he was a frontrunner until Ten Hag penned a new deal with the club.

Prime of his playing career

Newcastle United are also seen as a possible destination for the former Three Lions boss at a best price of 6/1, current Magpies manager Eddie Howe favourite to take the reins at the national team. Crystal Palace are a 10/1 shot to secure the signature of Southgate while Aston Villa complete the top four in the betting at 12/1, the West Midlands club having Southgate on their books whilst he was in the prime of his playing career.

Gareth Southgate Next Club Odds

2/1 – Manchester United

6/1 – Newcastle United

10/1 – Crystal Palace

12/1 – Aston Villa

14/1 – USA National Team

14/1 – Chelsea