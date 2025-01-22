We’ve got more thrilling Championship action coming up tonight and as such, why not register with any of our featured UK betting sites today and be sure of getting the very best Championship odds and free bet offers, ahead of the midweek round of fixtures.

Championship Odds and Previews: Wednesday 22nd January 2025

The Championship action continues tonight with some potential thrillers set to come our way. Leeds United will look to brush aside Norwich City at Elland Road, Portsmouth and Stoke City will both be eager to haul themselves away from the drop zone, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City do battle at Hillsborough while bottom side Plymouth Argyle entertain promotion-chasing Burnley at Home Park.

Leeds United v Norwich City – 7.45pm

Leeds United will look to further cement their position at the summit of the Championship table when they welcome Norwich City to Elland Road in what looks set to be a potential thriller this evening.

Read Leeds United v Norwich City Match Preview

Portsmouth v Stoke City – 7.45pm

Portsmouth and Stoke City both sit at the lower end of the Championship table and as such, we envisage a cagey and evenly-fought encounter when they lock horns at Fratton Park tonight.

Read Portsmouth v Stoke City Match Preview

Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City sit level on points in the middle of the Championship table and they will both be looking to boost their chances of reaching the play-off berths when they do battle at Hillsborough tonight.

Read Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City Match Preview

Plymouth Argyle v Burnley – 8pm

Plymouth Argyle sit firmly at the foot of the Championship table with just four wins from their 27 league games, however we don’t envisage their situation improving when they entertain promotion-chasing Burnley at Home Park this evening.

Read Plymouth Argyle v Burnley Match Preview