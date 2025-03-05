Chelsea travel to the Danish capital in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday evening and as such, now is a great time to take full advantage of the very best Copenhagen versus Chelsea odds and free bet offers which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites.

Copenhagen v Chelsea Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 5.45pm UK Time, Thursday 6th March 2025

Chelsea will continue their quest for UEFA Conference League glory when they travel to the Danish capital for a meeting with FC Copenhagen on Thursday evening.

Drama

As Chelsea travel to Denmark to face FC Copenhagen in the latest instalment of their European adventure, Blues fans are left wondering which version of their team will show up. Will it be the well-oiled machine capable of dismantling even the most resolute defences? Or the team that struggles against a mid-table side on a cold Thursday night in the Danish capital? Either way, expect drama.

Fortress

Chelsea’s European record has always been an interesting mix of triumph and inexplicable disaster. For every night of brilliance, there’s a frustrating draw or an utterly baffling defeat lurking around the corner. FC Copenhagen, on the other hand, may not be the biggest name in European football, but they have a knack for making life miserable for visiting teams. The Parken Stadium, their fortress, has seen its fair share of upsets, and Chelsea will need to be at their best to avoid another slip-up.

Set pieces

FC Copenhagen are a disciplined side, built on defensive solidity and a hardworking midfield. They’re the sort of team that won’t hand Chelsea an easy ride, closing down space and making life awkward for the Blues’ creative players. Their attack might not strike fear into Premier League defences, but underestimate them at your peril – especially from set pieces, where they can be surprisingly dangerous.

Quality

Chelsea, on the other hand, should, in theory, have the quality to control the game. With a midfield boasting the likes of Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo, they’ll look to dominate possession and carve out opportunities. The only question is whether their attack will convert chances or if they’ll spend the night pinging shots wide like it’s a pre-match warm-up drill.

Tension

Chelsea are famous for making life harder for themselves than necessary. Will they grab an early goal and cruise to victory? Or will they dominate for 90 minutes, miss a host of chances, and allow Copenhagen to sneak a late equaliser? The latter is entirely possible – after all, it wouldn’t be Chelsea without a bit of unnecessary tension.

Tooth and nail

Chelsea should win this. Should. But European away games are rarely straightforward, and Copenhagen will fight tooth and nail. Let’s say a narrow 2-1 win for the Blues, with at least one heart-in-mouth moment for their travelling fans.

Back Chelsea to win 2-1 at best odds of 15/2 with BetVictor Bookmakers

Copenhagen v Chelsea Best Odds

Match Winner Odds:

FC Copenhagen Win : 9 /2 ​

: 9 ​ Draw : 16/5​

: 16/5​ Chelsea Win: 4/57

Both Teams to Score (BTTS):

Yes : 4/6

: 4/6 No: 15/4

Win to Nil:

FC Copenhagen to Win to Nil : 10 /1 ​

: 10 ​ Chelsea to Win to Nil: 19/4

Correct Score:

FC Copenhagen 1-0 : 16/1 ​

: ​ FC Copenhagen 2-1 : 14/1 ​

: ​ Draw 1-1 : 6/1 ​

: ​ Chelsea 1-0 : 9/1 ​

: ​ Chelsea 2-0 : 9/1 ​

: ​ Chelsea 2-1: 15/2 ​

Handicap Betting:

FC Copenhagen +1 : 4/5 ​

: ​ Chelsea -1: 21/10 ​

Over/Under Cards:

Over 3.5 Cards : 5/6 ​

: ​ Under 3.5 Cards: 5/6 ​

Over/Under Corners: