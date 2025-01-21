Championship leaders and title favourites Leeds United entertain Norwich City at Elland Road on Wednesday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Leeds United versus Norwich City odds and Championship free bet offers, which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK bookmakers today.

Leeds United v Norwich City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 22nd January 2025

Leeds United are very much on the road to promotion to the top-flight at the second time of asking and Elland Road will be packed to the rafters for the visit of Norwich City on Wednesday evening for this crucial midweek Championship clash.

Rise to the occasion

Leeds United are generally a side which can rise to the big occasion – especially in front of their own home fans – and this proved to be the case when they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over rivals Sheffield Wednesday in their most recent outing. The Whites failed to make it through the play-offs at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, however they have now gone ten games without defeat across competitions – nine of these in the Championship – and they are very much in control of things at the summit of the division, one point separating them from second-placed Sheffield United and three from third-placed Burnley in what is looking set to be a four-horse race for automatic promotion, fourth-placed Sunderland also in the mix.

Poor record

Most teams have a poor record at Leeds United’s fortress Elland Road and this is also the case for Norwich City who went down 4-0 in their last visit there, in the play-off semi-final second leg last season. The Canaries won’t be hopeful of avenging that defeat when they make the trip north on Wednesday, the East Anglian outfit having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion before losing at Sheffield United in their last two outings across competitions.The defeat to the Blades was Norwich’s ninth loss in the Championship this season and it left Johannes Hoff Thorup’s troops sitting in 11th position in the league standings.

Hefty tally

Having gone unbeaten on home soil since September, Leeds will be confident of adding another three points to their hefty tally on Wednesday evening and while the visitors’ chances will be boosted by the arrival of Sargent and newly signed Matej Jurasek, we believe that the home side will prove too strong here.

Back Leeds United to win and both teams to score at best odds of 9/4