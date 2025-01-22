Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City Odds and Preview

Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City do battle in the Championship tonight and as such, why not treat yourself to some tasty Championship free bet offers as well as the very best Sheffield Wednesday versus Bristol City odds, all of which you can claim when you register today with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided.

Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City Match Preview and Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 22nd January 2025

Sheffield Wednesday were thumped 3-0 by arch-rivals Leeds United in the Yorkshire derby last time out and they will look to bounce back by claiming a maximum points haul when Bristol City come to town tonight.

Big dose of realism

Having finished in 20th position at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and managing to avoid dropping straight back down to League One at the first time of asking, Sheffield Wednesday are bidding to compete in the upper echelons of the Championship this time around. Nevertheless, the Owls suffered their heaviest defeat of the campaign thus far when they were thumped by the league leaders at Elland Road on Sunday and this gave the South Yorkshire side a big dose of realism, however as things stand the side sit in tenth position in the league standings with just four points separating them from seventh-placed West Bromwich Albion. Home form has been disappointing for Wednesday this season with their fourteen Hillsborough games returning just five wins, therefore Danny Rohl’s troops need to improve this should they wish to challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

Hopeful more than confident

The travelling fans will be hopeful more than confident ahead of their trip to South Yorkshire, Bristol City currently enduring a huge dip in form away from Ashton Gate with just two points collected from their last six on their travels. While the Robins are relatively close to the play-off places, they have their home form to thank for this and they head into this midweek clash having won each of their last three on home soil. Nevertheless, City have been poor travellers for the past two months and all things considered, we envisage their winless run on the road being extended in South Yorkshire tonight.

Back Sheffield Wednesday to win and both teams to score at best odds of 4/1