2024 US Presidential Election Odds: Odds slashed on Donald Trump

Presidential Election Odds

The US Presidential Elections will soon be upon us and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites where you can find the very best US Presidential Election odds and free bets.

Former US President Donald Trump is favourite to return to office in the US Presidential Election 2024 with most leading bookmakers slashing his odds on victory to a best price of 2/5. (odds correct as of 18.07.24)

The odds on Donald Trump winning the 2024 US Presidential Election have once again shortened on the back of the failed assassination attempt last week, further cementing his position as the clear favourite in the market.

Indeed, some bookies go just 1/3 that the 45th US president wins the 2024 Us Presidential Election and his reported 51% backing was the largest share of the vote ever achieved in a contested Iowa caucus in January. His Iowa win earlier this year came hot on the heels of a Colorado court ruling that Trump be removed from the state ballot due to him inciting an insurrection, this ruling coming under the 14th amendment of the US constitution.

Trump is now a best price of just 2/5 (lowest odds 1/4) to become the next president of the USA, way ahead of current premier Joe Biden who is third in the market at 8/1 behind second favourite Kamala Harris (5/1 best odds). This is the biggest gap between the Trump and Biden in the market since 2022 and Trump has been dominant in the betting since 19th December.

The surprise fourth favourite in the betting market is Michelle Obama at a best price of 25/1 to become the first female president of the USA.

US Presidential Election 2024 Winner Best Odds

2/5 – Donald Trump

5/1 – Kamala Harris

8/1 – Joe Biden

25/1 – Michelle Obama