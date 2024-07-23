Kamala Harris has secured the Democratic nomination for the 2024 US Presidential Election and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can be certain of getting the very best Democratic candidate odds and offers.

Democratic Candidate Odds: Kamala Harris secures necessary support

Update: 23.07.24

The race to succeed Joe Biden as Democrat candidate for the 2024 US Presidential Election was always going to go the way of Kamala Harris and the Vice President has now secured the necessary support to enable her to go head-to-head with Donald Trump.

Sufficient support

US Vice President Kamala Harris has received enough support from Democrat delegates to allow her to be nominated as successor to Joe Biden as party candidate in the 2024 US Presidential Election which will be held in November. Ms Harris said in a statement that she is looking forward to “formally accepting the nomination soon”. She added, “tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee”.

Fitness concerns

Kamala Harris received the full support from soon-to-be outgoing US President Joe Biden following the latter’s decision to step down amidst concerns regarding his fitness and age. He will remain in office until the end of his term on 20th January 2025.

Survey of delegates

A survey of delegates showed that Kamala Harris had received the support of 2,538 delegates, far in excess of the 1,976 which was required for victory in the delegates vote in the next few weeks. The Democrats will deliver their presidential nominee by 7th August. Indeed, the party delegates can still decide to change their minds between now and that date, however no-one else received any votes, while a mere 57 delegates were undecided.

Odds shortened

On the back of these latest developments, the odds on Kamala Harris winning the 2024 US Presidential Election have shortened to as low as 6/4 while Donald Trump remains odds on at 8/13, a significant drift from the 1/4 on offer prior to Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the contest.

22.07.24

With reports now confirmed that President Joe Biden has pulled out of the election, who will replace him as Democrat candidate?

Best interests of party and country

Joe Biden has now made it clear that he won’t be seeking a second term in office and has pulled out of the 2024 US Presidential Elections in November. He stated that the decision was made for the best interests of the Democrat party and the nation. Biden has been under a great deal of pressure from fellow Democrats who had been expressing grave concerns regarding the health of the President and his fitness to remain in office, particularly on the back of a poor performance in the opening presidential debate and a few public missteps.

Overwhelming favourite

Now that Biden has dropped out of the race, the Democrats must appoint a new candidate as quickly as possible to stand against Donald Trump who remains huge favourite to win another term in office. At the time of writing (Monday, 22nd July 2024), Kamala Harris is overwhelming favourite to be the nominee for the Democrats in the 2024 US Presidential Election at a best price of just 1/8 (lowest odds 1/10). This is a marked shift from the Vice President’s previous price of 4/5 which gave her an implied chance of 56% prior to Biden’s announcement.

One-horse race

Biden himself has endorsed Harris to be the Democrat nomination and he stated that his decision to appoint her as Vice President was the best one he could have made. Next in the betting to be the Democrat nomination are two First Ladies in the form of Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton at best odds of 14/1 and 33/1 respectively, these prices further underlining that this is very much a one-horse race.

Democratic Candidate Odds

1/8 – Kamala Harris

14/1 – Michelle Obama

33/1 – Hillary Clinton

50/1 – Gavin Newsom