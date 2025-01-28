Wrexham and Stevenage do battle in League One tonight and as such, why not add to the excitement by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites and taking advantage of a range of great League One free bets and the latest Wrexham versus Stevenage League One odds and offers.

Wrexham v Stevenage League One Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 28th January 2025

Having hauled themselves up from the National League to League One on the back of two successive promotions, Wrexham are still well-placed to make it three on the trot and they will look to boost their chances when they entertain Stevenage tonight.

Wrexham’s clash with Birmingham on Thursday evening promised to be their biggest league test of the campaign thus far and the Robins reacted by claiming a share of the spoils against a Blues outfit which have only lost twice in League One this term. The North Wales outfit sit in third position in the league table as things stand, five points separating them from leaders Birmingham and four from fourth-placed Huddersfield, the latter having played one game less.

As far as midweek opponents Stevenage are concerned, this is a very tough assignment. The Hertfordshire side sit in 15th position in the league standings with 18 points separating them from Wrexham, however they head into this match having edged past Barnsley 1-0 in their most recent outing.

Current Standings and Form:

Wrexham: Currently third in the League One table, Wrexham have secured 15 wins from 27 matches. They recently played to a 1-1 draw against league leaders Birmingham City. The team is aiming for a third consecutive promotion and is keen to close the five-point gap to the top. Notably, Wrexham boasts the best home form in the league, remaining unbeaten at the Racecourse Ground this season.

Stevenage: Sitting 15th in the table, Stevenage have accumulated nine wins this season. They have lost just one of their last five games and are coming off consecutive victories, including a recent 1-0 win against Barnsley. The team is looking to distance itself further from the relegation zone.

Key Players to Watch:

Wrexham: Midfielder Elliot Lee has been instrumental, contributing six goals and two assists in 24 league appearances. His playmaking abilities will be crucial for Wrexham’s attacking endeavours.

Stevenage: Midfielder Dan Kemp has also netted six goals this season, making him a key figure in Stevenage's offense. His performance could be pivotal in challenging Wrexham's strong home defence.

Injuries and Team News:

Wrexham: Callum Burton and Lewis Brunt are unavailable due to injuries.

Stevenage: Harvey White and Lewis Freestone are sidelined and will miss the upcoming match.

Prediction:

Given Wrexham’s impressive home record and their position in the league, they are favoured to secure a win. However, Stevenage’s recent form suggests it could be a closely contested match and as such, narrow victory for Wrexham is anticipated with both teams likely to add to the scoreline.

This encounter promises to be an intriguing battle as Wrexham aim to strengthen their promotion bid, while Stevenage look to continue their ascent up the table.

