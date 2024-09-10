Wrexham entertain Salford City in the EFL Trophy this evening and you can add to the excitement by registering with any of our featured football betting sites and claiming the best Wrexham v Salford City betting odds as well as a range of exclusive free bets.

Wrexham v Salford City Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:30pm, Tuesday 10th September 2024

Wrexham are sitting comfortably at the summit of the League One table following back-to-back promotions from the National League and they put their league campaign to one side tonight when they entertain Salford City in the EFL Trophy.

Two decades

When the 2024/25 EFL (Bristol Street Motors) Trophy Final comes around, it will be 20 years since Wrexham won this lower-league tournament, Darren Ferguson adding to the scoreline in a 2-0 win over Southend United in Cardiff. The following season, the Robins failed to make it past the first round of the competition and this also proved to be the case in the subsequent two campaigns, prior to the Welsh side dropping out of the Football League altogether.

Optimistic

Wrexham returned to the Football League in 2023 and since then they have won a second promotion into League One, a division in which they currently enjoy pole position after five rounds of fixtures. Phil Parkinson’s men made it into the second round of the Trophy last season but judging by their form thus far, they will be optimistic about their chances of claiming silverware in this tournament.

Progressing

Salford City lost 2-0 at home to Port Vale in their last EFL Trophy outing but they have been progressing nicely in League Two this season with back-to-back draws against promotion hopefuls Bradford City and Chesterfield before a first league win of 2024/25 against MK Dons earlier this month.

Momentum

Salford clinched this trophy back in 2019/20 when they beat Portsmouth via a penalty shoot-out and their last encounters with Wrexham came last season when they won 3-1 at Moor Lane but lost 3-2 in North Wales. City were without action at the weekend due to international call-ups for planned opponents Fleetwood Town and they will doubtless have been desperate to keep the momentum going, however we don’t give the League Two side much of a chance against in-form Wrexham and as such, we’ll be siding with the Robins to grab themselves a comfortable win here.

