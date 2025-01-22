League One title rivals Wrexham and Birmingham City do battle in North Wales on Thursday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can avail yourself mod the very best League One free bets, as well as guarantee yourself the latest Wrexham versus Birmingham City odds and offers.

Wrexham v Birmingham City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 23rd January 2025

Wrexham have been virtually unstoppable in front of their own home fans this season but title favourites Birmingham City will be aiming to continue their amazing unbeaten streak when they make the journey to North Wales on Thursday evening.

Three on the bounce

Having hauled themselves up from the National League to League One in just two campaigns, Wrexham are well placed to win a third promotion on the bounce under the guidance of manager Phil Parkinson. Since the turn of the year, the Red Dragons have slipped up a couple of times, the side losing against Barnsley on New Year’s Day to the tune of 2-1 before losing by the same scoreline to Shrewsbury Town last week. Nevertheless, on home soil Wrexham have been excellent with 38 of their 51 points being collected at the Racecourse Ground, the North Wales side going 14 matches without defeat in front of their expectant home support with 12 wins along the way. As things stand, Parkinson’s troops sit in third position in the League One table but five points separate them from league leaders Birmingham City, against whom they do battle on Thursday evening.

Odds-on favourites

Birmingham are storming their way back to the Championship at the first time of asking, the West Midlands outfit having won 17 of their 24 league games with just two defeats along the way. The Blues enjoy a two-point lead over second-placed Wycombe Wanderers while five points separate them from their midweek opponents Wrexham, Chris Davies’ men also enjoying the added advantage of two games-in-hand over the two sides below them in the standings. Indeed, since a surprise defeat to Shrewsbury Town in November, Birmingham City have gone 14 games without defeat across competitions and they are big odds-on favourites for promotion back to the Championship as well as the League One title.

Spoils shared

Wrexham are certain to put up a good fight here and keep their unbeaten run on home soil intact. The North Wales side won’t be fazed by the visit of the league leaders this week and we envisage them holding Birmingham City to a share of the spoils in what has the makings of a thoroughly entertaining encounter.

