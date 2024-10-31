Wolves entertain Crystal Palace at Molineux on Saturday evening and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can indulge yourself with the very best Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Crystal Palace odds and free bet offers ahead of this weekend clash.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 5.30pm UK Time, Saturday 2nd November 2024

Wolverhampton Wanderers hauled themselves off the foot of the table last weekend when they fought their way back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Brighton & Hove Albion and they will look to go two games unbeaten when they welcome Crystal Palace to the West Midlands on Saturday evening.

Quick-fire responses

Once Evan Ferguson had doubled Brighton’s advantage with a mere five minutes left on the clock, many Wolves fans started heading for the exit, unaware that their side would pull off the unthinkable and claim a share of the spoils with two quick fire responses. Nevertheless, that’s exactly what occurred with Rayan Ait-Nouri pulling one back and Matheus Cunha’s deflected strike levelling matters and securing a point for the then-bottom side.

Below the dotted line

Only Southampton sit below Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League table after nine rounds of fixtures and the four-point gap between themselves and safety means that the West Midlands side will stay below the dotted line irrespective of whether they claim three points against the Eagles this weekend.

Catalyst

As Wolves hunt their first top-flight win of the campaign, Crystal Palace will be looking to make it three wins on the trot across competitions, the South London side having disposed of Tottenham Hotspur (1-0) in the Premier League and Aston Villa (1-2) in the Carabao Cup in their last two outings. Indeed, if the Eagles are to haul themselves further from the dreaded drop zone (from where they enjoy just a two points cushion), then they will need to pray that their midweek success at Villa Park was the catalyst for some improved form away from home.

Cagey encounter

All things considered, this looks set to be an evenly-fought affair. Just two positions and four points separate these two sides at the bottom end of the Premier League table and while each side will be eager for victory, neither team can really afford to lose here. A cagey encounter could be the result and the most likely outcome as far as we’re concerned is for the spoils to be shared.

Back a draw at best odds of 19/10