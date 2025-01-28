Wolverhampton Wanderers entertain Aston Villa at Molineux on Saturday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from a range of great Premier League free bets and the latest Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Aston Villa odds and offers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa Odds and Preview

Kick-off: 5.30pm, Wednesday 29th January 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers entertain West Midlands rivals Aston Villa at Molineux Stadium on Saturday, February 1, 2025, with a scheduled kick-off time of 5.30pm.

Recent Form:

Wolves: In their recent Premier League fixture, Wolves faced Arsenal at Molineux Stadium. The match ended in a 2-0 victory for Arsenal, with goals from Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli. This result added to Wolves’ challenges this season, as they continue to seek consistency in their performances.

In their recent Premier League fixture, Wolves faced Arsenal at Molineux Stadium. The match ended in a 2-0 victory for Arsenal, with goals from Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli. This result added to Wolves’ challenges this season, as they continue to seek consistency in their performances. Aston Villa: Aston Villa recently hosted West Ham United at Villa Park. The Villans secured a 2-1 victory, with goals from Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran. This win bolstered Villa’s position in the league, showcasing their attacking prowess and resilience.

Team News:

Wolves: Manager Vitor Pereira has been working to integrate new signings and address injury concerns. The team has faced challenges with key players being sidelined, but the squad is gradually returning to full strength. The recent acquisition of Emmanuel Agbadou aims to bolster their defensive options.

Manager Vitor Pereira has been working to integrate new signings and address injury concerns. The team has faced challenges with key players being sidelined, but the squad is gradually returning to full strength. The recent acquisition of Emmanuel Agbadou aims to bolster their defensive options. Aston Villa: Under the guidance of Unai Emery, Villa has been managing a congested fixture schedule, balancing Premier League commitments with European competitions. The squad has shown depth, with players like Jhon Duran stepping up in crucial moments. The team’s medical staff has been monitoring the fitness of key players to ensure readiness for upcoming fixtures.

Key Players to Watch:

Wolves: Pedro Neto has been a standout performer, providing creativity and flair on the wings. His ability to deliver precise crosses and take on defenders makes him a significant threat to opposition defenses.

Pedro Neto has been a standout performer, providing creativity and flair on the wings. His ability to deliver precise crosses and take on defenders makes him a significant threat to opposition defenses. Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins continues to be a focal point in Villa’s attack. His recent performances have been instrumental in securing vital points for the team. Watkins’ movement off the ball and clinical finishing are aspects that Wolves’ defense will need to be wary of.

Match Prediction:

Given the current form and squad depth, Aston Villa may have a slight edge going into this fixture. However, Wolves’ home advantage and determination to improve their league standing could make this a closely contested match. A draw seems a plausible outcome, but if either team capitalizes on key moments, they could secure a narrow victory.

This West Midlands derby promises to be an engaging encounter, with both teams eager to claim bragging rights and valuable points.

Back a draw at best odds of 13/5