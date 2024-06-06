Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

The 2024 European Football Championships are just over one week away and we take a look at the countries deemed most likely to win the tournament and be crowned European champions.

Anticipation building

The anticipation is building ahead of what promises to be a thrilling and thoroughly entertain Euro 2024 tournament, hosts Germany launching the affair when they host Scotland at 8pm on 14th June in the Allianz Arena, Munich. The last of the pre-tournament friendlies will conclude by the middle of next week and we can then look forward to over four weeks of exciting football action.

24 nations taking part

A total of 24 countries will take part in Euro 2024 and these will be placed into six groups. England have been grouped with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia while other home nation, Scotland, have been placed alongside Switzerland, Hungary and hosts Germany.

Bring football home

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions finished runners-up in the last European Championships three years ago but they are 3/1 favourites to go one better this time around and become European champions for the first time ever. Indeed, England are without a major international trophy in 57 years and this is an excellent opportunity for them to put things right and ‘bring football home’.

Main contenders

Second favourites to taste success in the competition are France who will be led by skipper Kylian Mbappe, the leading UK and Irish betting sites going best Euro 2024 odds of 4/1 on a side who have won the competition twice. Germany are next in the betting at 11/2 and victory for the hosts would be their fourth European Championships crown (twice as West Germany and once since unification). Spain also have three wins to their name and they are a general 8/1 shot for the trophy, the same price as neighbours Portugal who overcame France in the 2016 to secure their one and only championship.

Best Euro 2024 Betting Odds