West Ham United v Arsenal Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 5.30pm UK Time, Saturday 30th November 2024

Arsenal had few issues when disposing of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday evening and they will be confident of success when they travel to a Hammers side which collected three points with a win over Newcastle United last time out.

Comfortable evening

In spite of Ruben Amorim upping sticks for Old Trafford, Sporting Lisbon were expected to cause Arsenal plenty of problems in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, however barring a short spell after the break, the Gunners enjoyed what was almost certainly their most comfortable evening of the campaign with Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli each contributing in the 5-1 thrashing.

Insurmountable

This commanding win came hot on the heels of a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, which ended a four-game winless run in the top-flight and kept the North London side in the top four. For the foreseeable future, the nine-point gap between the Gunners and Premier League leaders Liverpool is effectively insurmountable – at least for the time being – but Mikel Arteta’s men are just two positions and a single point adrift of ailing Man City – who face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday – and they will aiming to secure their first top-flight win on the road in over two months.

Clipped the wings

Julen Lopetegui’s Hammers weren’t expected to take anything from their trip to St James’ Park but strikes from the visitors either side of the break clipped the wings of the Magpies and gave the East London outfit their first away win since August. This has earned under-fire Lopetegui a stay of execution at a West Ham side which sit just a single point below Manchester United and six clear of the relegation places.

Running riot

On home soil, West Ham have collected seven points from their last three league outings, brushing aside Ipswich Town and Manchester United prior to holding Everton to a share of the spoils, however the Hammers’ last encounter with the Gunners ended with their opponents running riot in a 6-0 defeat for this weekend’s hosts. We certainly don’t envisage this being such a one-sided affair but even a West Ham side which silenced the Magpies won’t keep the Gunners at bay for long in what looks a likely victory for the visitors.

Back Arsenal to win and both teams to score at best odds of 9/4