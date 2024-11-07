Watford entertain Oxford United in the Championship on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can claim the very best Watford v Oxford United odds and free bet offers ahead of this encounter.

Watford v Oxford United Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 8th November 2024

Watford will look to keep themselves in the top six of the Championship table when they entertain Oxford United at Vicarage Road on Friday evening, the visitors sitting in 16th position in the league table.

Disappointment

Following a solid start to the season, it was disappointment for Watford on Tuesday evening when they suffered their sixth league defeat of the campaign, a 1-0 loss at Swansea City. This defeat came hot on the heels of a 6-2 demolition of Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough just three days earlier and manager Tom Cleverley will be eager to see his men bounce back to winning ways on Friday evening. The Hornets have impressed on home soil this term with 16 points collected from six matches at Vicarage Road and they will go in search of a sixth win on the bounce at this venue when Oxford United head to town.

Winless run

Oxford United ended an eight-game winless run in midweek when they edged past Hull City to the tune of 1-0 and they will look to make it back-to-back league wins for only the second time this season. Following their promotion from League One at the end of last season, Oxford have managed seventeen points from their fourteen Championship outings with seventeen goals scored and seventeen conceded along the way. Only two of their points have been collected on their travels however and this doesn’t bode well ahead of their trip to Vicarage Road.

Quality

Watford certainly have enough quality within their ranks to come out on top in this one and they will be eager to maintain their near-perfect record on home soil, however we envisage the visitors giving their hosts a hard time as they look to haul themselves up the league table and the likelihood is that the Hornets will fail to keep a clean sheet here.

Back Watford to win and both teams to score at best odds of 5/2