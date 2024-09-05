Wales entertain Turkey in the UEFA Nations League on Friday evening, therefore why not grab yourself the very best Wales versus Turkey betting odds and free bet offers which you can find when registering with our featured football betting sites using the links provided.

Wales v Turkey Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7;45pm, Friday 6th September 2024

Wales and Turkey sat two divisions apart in the Nations League last time around but now they lock horns in League B in what promises to be a hard-fought affair in the Welsh capital.

Disappointing showing

Following a hugely disappointing showing in the Qatar World Cup two years ago when they were dumped out at the group stages, Wales have completely lost their way, finishing at the foot of their UEFA Nations League group last time around with just a single point to show for their six games.

Tough test

Wales subsequently failed to qualify for Euro 2024 after losing their playoff meeting with Poland via a penalty shoot-out. Rob Page left the hot-seat on the back of some disappointing performances in summer friendlies and the side will be in for a very tough test on Friday evening when they do battle with a Turkey outfit which made it into the last eight at Euro 2024. Craig Bellamy is now the man in charge and he couldn’t have wished for a tougher opening game in this League B campaign.

High stakes

Turkey head to the Welsh capital for a high-stakes encounter, Vincenzo Montage’s men fresh from a thrilling adventure in the European Championships where the dark horses made it into the latter stages of the tournament. Indeed, a 2-1 defeat to The Netherlands was the culmination of their Euro campaign and Montella’s medium-term objective will be qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Work cut-out

With Bellamy in the dugout, Wales will certainly have their work cut out here. Turkey possess a fearsome attack while the Dragons have completely lost their roar of late. This could be an evenly-fought encounter but all things considered, Turkey should be too strong for their hosts and we envisage them edging their way to victory in this one.

Back Turkey to win and both teams to score at best odds of 5/1