Trent Alexander-Arnold Next Club Odds: Where next for Liverpool star?

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be set for a move to pastures new and reports suggest that European champions Real Madrid are eager to make a move on the 25-year-old before the end of the summer transfer window.

Future looking uncertain

It is believed that Real Madrid are interested in securing the signature of Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, possibly as a long-term successor to Euro 2024 champion Dani Carvajal. Jurgen Klopp handed Alexander-Arnold his Liverpool debut eight years ago, however the German manager left Anfield at the end of last season and with just one year left on his contract, Trent’s future on Merseyside is looking uncertain.

Catching the attention of top clubs

As one of the best right-backs in world football, Alexander-Arnold has been catching the attention of the top European clubs, most notably Real Madrid who have already boosted their star-studded squad significantly with the acquisition of Kylian Mbappe. Indeed, the leading UK betting sites go a best price of 3/1 (lowest odds 15/8) that Trent joins compatriot Jude Bellingham in the Spanish capital during the summer.

A new chapter

Alexander-Arnold has made an impressive 310 appearances for Liverpool during his eight years with the club, while he has scored nineteen goals along with 81 assists, his debut being a League Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at just 18 years of age. Will Real Madrid give Trent another chapter in his career? We may soon find out!

Trent Alexander-Arnold Club After Transfer Window Best Betting Odds

3/1 – Real Madrid

25/1 – Barcelona

25/1 – Bayern Munich

25/1 – Paris Saint-Germain