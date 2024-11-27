Tottenham Hotspur entertain Roma in the Europa League on Thursday evening, therefore why not register a brand new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers today and be sure of getting the very best Tottenham Hotspur versus Roma Europa League odds and free bet offers, ahead of this midweek clash in North London.

Tottenham Hotspur v Roma Europa League Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 28th November 2024

Fresh from hammering defending Premier League champions Manchester City 4-0 last weekend, Tottenham Hotspur turn their attention to European matters when they entertain a Roma side which are in complete disarray on Thursday evening.

Thrashing

Tottenham Hotspur inflicted upon Pep Guardiola the worst home defeat of his illustrious managerial career when his Manchester City side were on the receiving end of a 4-0 thrashing by Spurs at the weekend. Spurs are now the top scoring side in the Premier League with only Man City and Liverpool conceding fewer goals, however a clear indication as to why the North London side have been dropping points is their lack of clean sheets, a mere three coming from their opening twelve top-flight outings.

Disappointing results

Ange Postecoglou’s men are just three points and two positions away from the top four in the league table and too many disappointing results have stopped them from moving higher up the division. The international break couldn’t have arrived at a better time for Tottenham given that their two performances prior to it were pretty bad, handing Ipswich Town their first top-flight win in two decades and losing 3-2 to a Galatasaray outfit which could have scored at least eight. This latter result ended their perfect record in Europe and sent them down to seventh position in the Europa League table, however they have won seven on the bounce in this competition on home soil with an aggregate scoreline of 19-0 and confidence will be high ahead of the visit of Roma.

Third manager of the season

Roma have thus far disappointed both on the domestic front and in European competition this term, the Romanisti already onto their third manager of the season. Claudio Ranieri is now in the hot-seat, taking over from recently-sacked Ivan Juric who in turn had succeeded Daniele De Rossi who was shown the door after four games. Roma sit in 20th position in the 36-team Europa League table with their only victory in the competition being a 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev and they are very much up against it as they look to progress in the tournament.

Complete disarray

It’s fair to say that Roma are in complete disarray right now and their record in England is pretty woeful to say the least with just a single win in 23 visits. Current form suggests that this poor record will continue on Thursday evening and we have no hesitation in backing the home side to win here relatively comfortably with a clean sheet into the bargain.

Back Spurs to win 2-0 at best odds of 11/1