Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 4th January 2025

Tottenham Hotspur find themselves in the midst of a crisis and with the side sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League standings, they will be desperate to return to winning ways this weekend.

More points

Just twelve months on from collecting more points than any other manager in their first ten Premier League matches, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou find himself under severe pressure with his job under serious threat. Just three wins have been forthcoming from thirteen games and since thumping Southampton 5-0 last month, the North London outfit have managed just a single point from their meetings with Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

Drop zone

Having finished last season within two points of securing a Champions League berth, Spurs are outsiders to make it even to the UEFA Conference League this time around and as things stand they are closer to the drop zone than they are to the top four. Defeat to the Magpies this weekend won’t necessarily trigger the dismissal of Postecoglou but it would certainly be another huge dent in the Australian’s second-season trophy hopes.

Festive form

Newcastle United have been enjoying some excellent festive form in recent weeks with back-to-back wins over Leicester, Aston Villa, Ipswich and most recently Manchester United at Old Trafford. The latter victory further cemented the Magpies’ position in the top five of the Premier League table and a win at lunchtime on Saturday would move them level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Leaky defence

Goals tend to be in abundance when the Magpies meet Spurs and we expect this to be the same when they do battle at the Tottenham Stadium this weekend. Spurs are backed to end Newcastle’s streak of clean sheets but the home side’s leaky defence will once again be fully exposed by the Magpies who have our vote to pile further pressure on Postecoglou.

