Tottenham Hotspur v Everton Betting Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 24th August 2024

While Tottenham Hotspur managed a point against newly-promoted Leicester City earlier this week, Everton were torn apart by Brighton & Hove Albion in their season opener.

Heaviest defeat

Having suffered the heaviest defeat in the Premier League on the opening weekend of the season, Everton find themselves at the foot of the league table after the first round of fixtures. Sean Dyche’s backline was breached by Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra in what was a one-sided exchange, while Ashley Young was handed a red card in the middle of the second half to add insult to injury. The Toffees will be mindful of the fact that they are still without an away win in the Premier League this year with their last eleven on the road returning seven defeats and four draws, therefore confidence won’t be sky high ahead of their weekend trip to North London.

Sloppy defending

Tottenham Hotspur’s wasted chances cost them dearly as they were forced to share the spoils with newly-promoted Leicester City in their season opener, Jamie Vardy making Spurs pay for some sloppy defending and proving that he can still find the net against the Premier League’s big six at the age of 37. Spurs have a mere two wins to show from their last eight Premier League outings although in fairness they should have been well out of sight by the interval in their clash with the Foxes.

Own worst enemies

Spurs were their own worst enemies in front of goal in their season opener but we envisage the North Londoners rectifying those mistakes on Saturday afternoon. Opponents Everton are lacking senior options in midfield while they are working around a defensive crisis, therefore we expect the Merseysiders’ terrible start to the season continuing this weekend.

