Tottenham Hotspur v Elfsborg Europa League Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 30th January 2025

Tottenham Hotspur will be only too happy to put their hugely disappointing Premier League to once side when they entertain Elfsborg in their final league game in the 2024/25 Europa League tonight.

Since thumping Manchester City 4-0 two months ago, Tottenham Hotspur have suffered defeat in all-but-three of their subsequent eleven Premier League outings, their latest fixture ending in a shock 2-1 defeat to struggling Leicester City. As such, the North London side will be happy to put their league campaign to once side as they concentrate on their Europa League battle, Postecoglou’s men currently sitting in 6th position in the standings.

Recent Form:

Spurs have experienced a challenging domestic season, currently sitting 15th in the Premier League after a 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City. However, their European campaign has been more promising, with four wins and two draws in seven Europa League matches.

Elfsborg, on the other hand, have shown resilience in Europe, securing back-to-back victories against Nice and Qarabag. Their recent 1-0 win over Nice highlighted their defensive capabilities.

Team News:

Tottenham have been dealing with a significant injury crisis. Key players like Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, and Guglielmo Vicario have returned to training and may be available for selection. However, Richarlison suffered a groin injury in the recent defeat to Leicester City, and Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Djed Spence, and Pape Matar Sarr remain sidelined. Goalkeeper Brandon Austin is expected to start, as Antonin Kinsky is ineligible for this match.

Elfsborg enter the match with a fully fit squad, having had the advantage of focusing solely on the Europa League since the conclusion of the Allsvenskan season in November. Key players such as goalkeeper Isak Pettersson and defender Niklas Hult are expected to feature prominently.

Key Players:

For Tottenham, Dejan Kulusevski has been instrumental, contributing significantly to their attacking play. His ability to create opportunities and deliver precise crosses makes him a constant threat to opposing defences.

Between the sticks, Isak Pettersson, will be crucial in Elfsborg’s efforts to contain Tottenham’s attack here. His recent performances, including a clean sheet against Nice, demonstrate his capability to perform under pressure.

Match Prediction:

Despite their domestic struggles, Tottenham’s strong home form in European competitions and the return of key players suggest they are well-positioned to secure a victory. Elfsborg have shown resilience but may find it challenging to overcome Spurs’ quality, especially away from home. A high-scoring game is anticipated, with Tottenham likely to emerge as winners.

