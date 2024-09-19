Tottenham Hotspur entertain Brentford in the top-flight on Saturday afternoon and this is an excellent time to register with any of our featured Premier League betting sites where you can indulge yourself with a wide range of great free bets as well as guarantee yourself the very best Tottenham Hotspur versus Brentford betting odds.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 21st September 2024

Tottenham Hotspur made life extremely difficult for themselves when edging past Championship side Coventry City in their midweek Carabao Cup outing and they will be in for a tough time when Brentford visit on Saturday afternoon.

Turnaround

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou came very close to seeing his side’s hopes of Carabao Cup glory crash and burn in the West Midlands earlier this week. The North Londoners were somewhat lacklustre throughout and they wouldn’t have had any reason for complaint if Brandon Thomas-Asante’s goal had proven to be the only one of the game, however Spurs’ blushes were spared with two substitutes’ goals right at the death and this turnaround was enough to edge Postecoglou’s men into the next round of the competition.

Unconvincing

Hot on the heels of this unconvincing win comes a Premier League meeting with Brentford at White Hart Lane on Saturday afternoon and the home side will be hoping that their midweek win could signal a turnaround in fortunes following an unconvincing start to the season. Indeed, Spurs were even unable to get the better of a weakened Gunners side on home soil in their last league outing and the North London outfit will be endeavouring to avoid three defeats in their opening five matches of a new campaign for the first time in 16 years.

Poor away form

Brentford also had to fight their way back from a goal behind against lower league opposition when they beat Leyton Orient 3-1 in their midweek Carabao Cup tie. This continued the Bees’ 100% record at home this season but the West Londoners are one of only three top-flight sides yet to claim a point on their travels, even if two of these were against Man City at the Etihad and Liverpool at Anfield.

Lackadaisical

Tottenham have been somewhat lackadaisical in attack this season so far but they should get chances in which to carve the Bees open on Saturday afternoon. Indeed, Spurs should find a way through more than once and a first-choice rearguard should keep a depleted Brentford front-line at arms length.

