Switzerland v Serbia Nations League Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Friday 15th November 2024

Having collected just a single point from their four League A Group 4 games, Switzerland can no longer finish in pole position and will drop down into League B should they fail to take maximum points against Serbia in Zurich on Friday evening.

In danger of the drop

Having surrendered the lead twice against Denmark on their way to a share of the spoils in their most recent Nations League outing, the Swiss saw their dreams of making it into the quarter-finals of the competition dashed and they are still in search of their first victory since the 2024 European Championships. Prior to their home stalemate with the Danes, Switzerland had also lost to the same opponents on their travels, while defeats also came against Spain and Serbia last month. As such, they are in real danger of dropping down from the top tier of the competition and into League B.

Simple task

The task awaiting Switzerland here is perfectly simple with anything other than a win condemning them to the drop. A third-placed finish would send them into a relegation play-off while victory would see them still in contention ahead of the final round of group fixtures.

Failed to impress

Serbia failed to impress at Euro 2024 when limping out of the tournament at the group stage, however they have been solid in the Nations League with a 0-0 draw and 3-0 win home and away to Spain coming either side of a sole 2-0 defeat by Denmark and 2-0 win over Switzerland. As things stand, the Serbs sit three points behind Denmark heading into this penultimate group match and victory for them on Friday would take the race into the final found of fixtures.

Injury crisis

In each of the last two World Cups, Serbia came off second best to Switzerland, however the latter lost in the most recent encounter in this tournament and are also enduring an injury crisis right now. Serbia don’t exactly travel well but we envisage them causing a makeshift Switzerland defence a load of problems in what promises to be a very evenly-fought and closely-contested encounter.

