Spain v Italy Best Odds & Match Preview

Spain face Italy in the European Championships tonight and as such, now is a great time to check out the very latest Spain v Italy best odds and free bets which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites.

Two European heavyweights go head-to-head this evening when Spain face defending European champions Italy in the latest round of Euro 2024 fixtures. Both sides won their opening games in the tournament and one more point should enable them to progress in the competition.

Convincing fashion

When Spain took to the field in their Euro 2024 opener against Croatia, manager Luis de la Fuente wouldn’t have dared dream that his men would run back in for the break with a three-goal lead under their belts. Nevertheless, that is exactly what unfolded and while there were no more goals in the second half, Spain got the three points in utterly convincing fashion and ensured that their tournament got off to the best possible start.

Positive recent showings

Having been crowned European champions in 1964, 2008 and 2012, Spain are well placed to grab themselves a fourth European crown given that they have suffered just a single defeat from their eleven competitive outings under Luis de la Fuente with wins in each of the last seven. This has been Spain’s best run since 2017 and they have enjoyed some positive recent showings against tonight’s opponents, Italy.

Renewed vigour

Italy edged past Spain on penalties in Euro 2020 and having lost to De La Fuente’s men in the Nations League twelve months ago, they have won eight of their subsequent twelve games with just a single defeat during that time. There is a renewed vigour to the side under Luciano Spalletti and while they conceded after just 23 seconds in their Euro 2024 opener against Albania – the fastest goal ever in the European Championships – the Azzurri bounced back with two goals of their own in the following 16 minutes, these proving to be the only goals of the game.

Fragile rearguard

Italy’s ambition is to become the second side ever to win successive European Championships – after Spain – and this will be their 11th meeting with the Spaniards in a major international competition. Nevertheless, Italy’s rearguard looks particularly fragile at times and with Spain’s attacking approach proving very fruitful against the Croats last time out, we envisage Spain celebrating a win at the final whistle and a passage into the next round of Euro 2024.

