Spain v Germany Best Odds & Match Preview

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Spain and Germany lock horns in what promises to be a thrilling quarter-final tie on Friday evening, therefore now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Spain v Germany best odds and free bet offers which you can claim when registering today with any of our featured UK betting sites.

Spain v Germany Best Odds & Match Preview

Two giants of the European game collide on Friday evening as the quarter-finals of the 2024 European Championships get underway, Spain and Germany expected to serve up a feast of thrilling attacking football.

Most impressive side

Thus far, Spain are the only side to boast a 100% win rate in the 2024 European Championships after battling their way back from a goal behind to beat Georgia 4-1 in their last-sixteen tie. Ranked eighth in the FIFA world rankings, Spain have dazzled on their way to this stage of the tournament and there can be little doubt that they have been the most impressive side so far. The Spaniards haven’t lost to Germany since 1998 with three wins and three draws during that time, however La Roja have never before beaten a host side at the knockout stages of a major international competition, a remarkable statistic stretching back to 1934.

Force to be reckoned with

Germany are still very much on course to win their first European crown since 1996 after brushing aside Denmark to the tune of 2-0 in the last sixteen round. Die Mannschaft are certainly a force to be reckoned with in this competition with ten goals scored thus far, along with 265 attacks, 71 attempts on goal and an average possession of 62%. They have avoided defeat in their last eight home meetings with Spain and should provide their opponents with a tough assignment in this opening quarter-final affair.

Could go either way

This is without a doubt that could go either way and there’s every reason to believe it will be a tight and evenly-fought affair. Indeed, it wouldn’t be a shock to see this meeting go beyond 90 minutes but we have the feeling that Spain will have the edge here and sneak their way past the hosts and into the last four of the tournament.

Back Spain to win at best odds of 9/5