Slovenia v Serbia Best Odds & Free Bets

Slovenia face near neighbours Serbia in the European Championships this afternoon and now is an excellent time to check out the Serbia best odds and free bet promotions which can be yours when you register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmaker partners.

Slovenia and Serbia are both playing catch-up in the battle to make it out of Group C and into the knockout stages of Euro 2024 and they lock horns with each other in their second tournament outings this afternoon.

Unbeaten in seven

This is Slovenia’s first European Championship campaign for 24 years and they got their account underway on Sunday with a 1-1 draw with Denmark. Indeed, they found themselves a goal behind courtesy of Christian Eriksen who found the back of the net before the break, however Slovenia levelled matters just thirteen minutes from the final whistle with a deflected strike from Erik Janza soaring past Kasper Schmeichel. This proved to be the last goal of the game and it leaves Slovenia still searching for their first win in the Euros since becoming an independent nation. Across competitions, Slovenia are unbeaten in their last seven but they have won just once in their last four against Serbia, the most recent meeting ending in a 2-2 stalemate in the UEFA Nations League two years ago, this coming hot on the heels of a 4-1 hammering to the Serbs just seven days before.

Lacking a cutting edge

This is Serbia’s first appearance at the European Championships and things didn’t go their way when they lost 1-0 to England in their tournament opener, despite enjoying periods of domination over the Three Lions in both halves. After going a goal behind to a Jude Bellingham header in the 13th minute, Serbia slowly got going and piled more and more pressure on Gareth Southgate’s men who were forced to soak it up in the second half. The Serbs lacked the cutting edge which could have earned them something in this match and they sit rooted to the foot of the Group C table on the back of this disappointing defeat. This is very much a must win for the Serbs and they will take confidence from their four points taken from Slovenia in their 2022 Nations League meetings.

Star strikers

Of the last eight meetings between these sides, all-but-two have ended all-square and while they will both be pushing for all three points this afternoon, we envisage a closely-fought affair in Munich. Both sides have some star strikers within their ranks and they can certainly cause their opponents no shortage of problems but the likelihood is that they will be unable to steer their respective sides to the all-important three points.

