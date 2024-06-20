Slovakia v Ukraine Betting Odds & Match Preview

Boosted by their surprise victory over fancied Belgium in their Euro 2024 opener, Slovakia will be confident of claiming a further three points when they do battle with Ukraine at the Dusseldorf Arena on Friday afternoon.

Lowest ranked side

Heading into Euro 2024, Slovakia were the lowest ranked side in their group but they managed to punch very much above their weight when providing one of the upsets of the competition thus far. Belgium were expected to make light work of the Slovaks in their tournament opener but instead they came off second best in a 1-0 defeat with Ivan Schranz scoring the only goal of the game and Romelu Lukaku having two ruled out. Fortune went the way of Slovakia in this match but the reward came for a hard-fought and determined display and as such, confidence will be high ahead of their meeting with Ukraine.

Hugely disappointed

This is Ukraine’s fourth successive European Championship but they were made to work hard in their qualifying campaign, the side battling their way back from a goal behind in each of their play-off matches. Manager Serhiy Rebrov will have been hugely disappointed with his side’s 3-0 defeat to Romania in their tournament opener on Monday and a win over Slovakia on Friday is a must should Ukraine have any realistic chance of making it into the last sixteen of the competition.

Little inspiration

Ukraine will look to put in a much improved display to that which saw them get thumped by Romania, however little inspiration can be gained from their record in the group stages of this tournament, just two wins coming from their last ten matches. Ultimately, we believe that Rebrov’s men will be forced to settle for a share of the spoils by Slovakia, the latter boasting a solid defence and unbeaten in their last four games.

