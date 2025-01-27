England will be looking to lift the 2025 Six Nations Championship trophy and they get their campaign started this weekend, therefore why not add to the excitement by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites, then take advantage of the very best Six Nations odds and free bet bonuses.

Six Nations Odds – Will England lift the trophy in 2025?

As the 2025 Six Nations Championship approaches, England’s rugby team, under head coach Steve Borthwick, are poised for a challenging yet promising campaign. The squad has undergone significant changes, with Maro Itoje taking over the captaincy from Jamie George, signaling a new leadership direction.

Preparations

England’s preparations for the 2025 Six Nations Championship have seen significant developments under head coach Steve Borthwick. On January 14, 2025, Borthwick announced a 36-player training squad, appointing Maro Itoje as the new captain, with Ellis Genge and Jamie George serving as vice-captains.

Uncapped players

The squad includes two uncapped players from Harlequins: winger Cadan Murley and center Oscar Beard. Notably, Saracens No.8 Tom Willis has been recalled, with rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio praising Willis’s potential impact on the team.

Injury concerns

Injury concerns have affected the squad’s composition. Hooker Jamie George and scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet are set to miss the opening matches against Ireland and France due to injuries. However, scrum-half Alex Mitchell has been declared fit and is expected to start in the opener against Ireland. Borthwick is also considering tactical adjustments, including deploying Marcus Smith at full-back and Freddie Steward on the wing, to leverage their respective strengths.

England’s Six Nations campaign begins on February 1, 2025, with an away match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Recent Performance and Outlook

England’s recent form has been mixed, with seven losses in their last ten Tests, including three consecutive defeats at Allianz Stadium. Despite these setbacks, the team has shown resilience, narrowly losing to top-tier teams like South Africa and New Zealand, and securing a notable victory against France. These performances suggest that England remains competitive but needs to find consistency to challenge for the title.

Key Players to Watch

Maro Itoje (Captain, Lock): Known for his leadership and dynamic play, Itoje’s promotion to captain is expected to inspire the squad.

Known for his leadership and dynamic play, Itoje’s promotion to captain is expected to inspire the squad. Alex Mitchell (Scrum-half): Identified as a key player, Mitchell’s quick decision-making and agility will be crucial in orchestrating England’s attack.

Identified as a key player, Mitchell’s quick decision-making and agility will be crucial in orchestrating England’s attack. Tommy Freeman (Wing): At 23, Freeman combines speed with strategic play. Overcoming personal challenges, including managing epilepsy, he brings resilience and creativity to the wing position.

At 23, Freeman combines speed with strategic play. Overcoming personal challenges, including managing epilepsy, he brings resilience and creativity to the wing position. Tom Willis (No. 8): Drawing comparisons to New Zealand’s Kieran Read, Willis’s physicality and line-out skills make him a potential game-changer. His experience in France’s Top 14 league has further honed his abilities.

Strategic Considerations

Critics have noted England’s traditionally conservative approach, emphasizing discipline and basic gameplay. To compete with more dynamic teams like France, there’s a call for Borthwick to broaden players’ responsibilities and encourage adaptability during matches. This evolution could involve integrating versatile playing styles and fostering a more fluid game plan.

Fixture Overview

England’s 2025 Six Nations fixtures are as follows:

February 1: Away vs. Ireland at Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Away vs. Ireland at Aviva Stadium, Dublin February 8: Home vs. France at Twickenham Stadium

Home vs. France at Twickenham Stadium February 22: Home vs. Scotland at Twickenham Stadium

Home vs. Scotland at Twickenham Stadium March 9: Home vs. Italy at Twickenham Stadium

Home vs. Italy at Twickenham Stadium March 15: Away vs. Wales at Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Starting the tournament against reigning champions Ireland in Dublin presents a formidable challenge. Success in this opener for England could set a positive tone for the remainder of the championship.

Conclusion

England enter the 2025 Six Nations with a blend of seasoned leaders and emerging talents. While recent performances have been inconsistent, strategic adjustments and the infusion of new energy could position them as strong contenders. The upcoming fixtures will be pivotal in determining their trajectory in this prestigious tournament.

Six Nations Winner Odds

(correct as of Monday, 27th January 2025)

19/10 – Ireland

2/1 – France

9/2 – England

15/2 – Scotland

70/1 – Wales

250/1 – Italy