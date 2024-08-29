Chelsea face Servette in the Europa Conference League play-offs this evening and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can be guaranteed the very best Chelsea betting odds and latest free bet offers for this clash.

Servette v Chelsea Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm, Thursday 29th August 2024

One week on from their win in the first leg of this Europa Conference League play-off tie, Chelsea will look to complete the job when they travel to Switzerland for tonight’s return leg.

Valuable advantage

Chelsea head to the State de Geneva tonight with a two-goal lead under their belts, the West London outfit having won 2-0 in the first leg of this tie seven days ago. After a season without European football, the Blues find themselves almost in the Europa Conference League proper after gaining a valuable advantage at the half-way point of this two-legged play-off tie, Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke each finding the back of the net at Stamford Bridge.

In the mix

The Blues head into this clash on the back of a 6-2 demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the weekend and an enthused Enzo Maresca will be confident that there will be no hiccups when his men take to the field tonight. The Blues have won each of their last three games on the road, including two from the 2023/24 campaign, however a draw here will be enough to send them through to the competition proper and ensure that they will be in the mix for the Conference League draw on Friday.

Uphill battle

Servette more than held their own for lengthy periods at Stamford Bridge last week but in the end their lack of a cutting edge in the final third was their undoing and they face a big uphill battle to go through to the competition. They will certainly take the game to Chelsea given that they have absolutely nothing to lose, however the Blues have more than enough quality to outscore the home side, even if Maresca decides to make a few changes here.

Back Chelsea to win and both teams to score at best odds of 15/8