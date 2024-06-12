Serbia v England Betting Odds

England face Serbia in their Euro 2024 tournament opener on Sunday, 16th June, therefore now is a great time to check out the very best England betting odds and free bets which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites.

Serbia v England Betting Odds

8pm, Sunday 16th June 2024

The Three Lions get their Euro 2024 campaign underway this weekend when they face Serbia on Sunday, 16th June at 8pm. Will Gareth Southgate’s men get things off to a flying start or will they falter at the first hurdle?

England head into the 2024 European Football Championships as favourites but on the back of a couple of disappointing performances in recent friendlies, the pressure will be very much on the Three Lions. A swift start will be crucial in restoring confidence in the squad and faith from the supporters. It’s fair to say that Serbia won’t be creaking under the same weight of expectation, however they will be eager to make their mark on this group as soon as possible. A positive showing here would boost their chances of advancing but they will clearly need to be at their best in their tournament opener.

First Goalscorer﻿ 10/3 Harry Kane 4/1 Ivan Toney 9/2 Ollie Watkins 13/2 Cole Palmer 7/1 Jarrod Bowen 7/1 Bukayo Saka 15/2 Phil Foden 17/2 Eberechi Eze 17/2 Anthony Gordon Bet £10 Get £40



Weaknesses still there

England’s weaknesses were clear for all to see in their most recent pair of friendlies, Southgate’s men having difficulty breaking down a determined Bosnia and failing to find a way through a tight Iceland defence. Euro 2024 will be completely different however and the Three Lions are rightly favourites to secure victory in their tournament opener. Nevertheless, the weaknesses are still there and there’s every chance that Serbia will add to the scoreline here.

Golden Boot

Harry Kane is all-time record goalscorer for the Three Lions and he manages to hit the back of the net in most of his international outings. At a best price of 11/10 to score anytime on Sunday afternoon, there’s great value in backing a player who scored 44 goals in 44 matches during his debut campaign for Bayern Munich. Having added five goals in his last six outings for the Three Lions, we’ll be backing him to hit the ground running for England this weekend and start his claim to win the Golden Boot, for which he remains one of the favourites.