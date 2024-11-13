Scotland entertain Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Friday evening, therefore why not add to the excitement by registering a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from the very best Scotland versus Croatia Nations League odds and free bet offers ahead of this match.

Scotland v Croatia Nations League Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Friday 15th November 2024

Scotland’s stay in the top tier of the UEFA Nations League may come to an end on Friday evening when they entertain Croatia at Hampden Park in what is a must-win encounter for the home side.

Pitiful showing

Scotland’s pitiful showing at the 2024 European Championships was followed by three successive defeats in their opening games of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League campaign. Steve Clarke’s men sit firmly at the foot of their League A Group 1 table after collecting just a solitary point – courtesy of a goal-less draw with leaders Portugal – and the reality is that they are looking destined for relegation straight back to the second tier of the tournament.

Longest ever winless run

The Scots are in the midst of their longest ever winless run at home (six games) as well as the longest run without a victory (ten games). If the Scots are to avoid dropping down to League B, they will need to win their final two group matches but even a third-placed finish would result in a relegation play-off.

On verge of qualifying

Croatia have never before triumphed in Scotland but thus far in their group they have collected seven points and are on the verge of qualifying for the next stage of the competition. Should the Croats win at Hampden Park on Friday – or share the spoils along with a Portugal win or draw – then they can ensure progression in the competition with one match to spare.

In their own hands

Croatia have qualification very much in their own hands and this will allow them to play with more freedom here, while the Scots are creaking under the weight of expectation. Scotland’s performances have undoubtedly improved but we envisage the long suffering Tartan Army having to wait longer for that all-elusive home win.

