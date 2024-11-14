Romania and Kosovo lock horns in the UEFA Nations League on Friday evening, therefore why not grab yourself some extra value on this match by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites and guaranteeing yourself the very best Romania versus Kosovo Nations League odds and latest free bet bonuses today.

Romania v Kosovo Nations League Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Friday 15th November 2024

Romania sit in pole position in the League C Group 2 table with three points separating them from second-placed Kosovo and two games left to play, therefore victory for the leaders on Friday evening would guarantee them promotion into League B with one game to spare.

Straightforward task

The task for Romania on Friday evening is pretty straightforward, a win or draw guaranteeing the league leaders a place in League B for the next campaign and defeat throwing the race for pole position wide open. Romania have enjoyed a perfect start to their campaign with twelve points collected from their opening four group matches and an impressive aggregate scoreline of 11-2. Mircea Lucescu’s side opened their account with a routine 3-0 win away to Kosovo on Matchday One and they will be confident of doing the double over their opponents on Friday evening.

Dreadful start

Kosovo’s Nations League campaign got off to a dreadful start with a 3-0 defeat at home to Romania in their tournament opener, however since then they have won three on the bounce with victories over Cyprus away (4-0), Lithuania (2-1) and Cyprus at home (3-0). This has put the side into second position in the group table and firmly on course for a promotion play-off and a possible automatic promotion into League B, depending on how they fare in their next outing.

Maintain perfect record

This promises to be a thoroughly entertaining encounter between two high scoring sides who between them have found the net twenty times thus far in their group. Since their hammering by Romania in their tournament opener, Kosovo have had little difficulty in finding the net and we envisage them adding to the scoreline here, however we believe that Romania are playing at a level too low for them and we expect them to come out on top and maintain their perfect record in this season’s competition.

Back Romania to win and both teams to score at best odds of 3/1