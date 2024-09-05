The Republic of Ireland entertain the Three Lions in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening, therefore why not add to the excitement by registering with any of our featured betting sites for football and grab yourself the very best Ireland v England betting odds and latest free bet promotions.

Republic of Ireland v England Betting Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 5pm, Saturday 7th September 2024

Two new managers will be in the dugout at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin when Lee Carsley’s Three Lions take on Heimir Hallgrimsson’s Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening.

Outright Winner

1/2 England

10/3 Draw

6/1 Ireland



First Goalscorer 3/1 Harry Kane

7/1 Noni Madueke

7/1

Jarrod Bowen

15/2 Bukayo Saka 15/2 Eberechi Eze

17/2 Anthony Gordon

17/2

Morgan Gibbs-White

10/1 No Goalscorer

10/1

Jack Grealish

12/1 Evan Ferguson

14/1 Conor Gallagher

Lengthy and unforgettable

Gareth Southgate’s lengthy and unforgettable reign as England manager came to an end after another hugely disappointing silver medal placement at this summer’s European Championships. Many were shocked that the Three Lions had actually made it to the showpiece final after what had been a lacklustre and lethargic group campaign, however another shot at continental supremacy went begging against an impressive Spain. After eight years in the hot-seat, Southgate has handed the reins to caretaker boss Lee Carsley who is in charge on an interim basis until a permanent appointment is made.

Embarrassing relegation

Indeed, Southgate was initially a stop-gap himself prior to convincing the FA that he was the right man for the job on a permanent basis. As such, there is every chance that Carsley will be appointed as Southgate’s successor and his first task will be to avenge England’s embarrassing relegation from the top tier of the UEFA Nations League.

Sense of pride

Hosts Ireland have appointed Heimir Hallgrimsson as their new boss, the 57 year old tasked with restoring a sense of pride back into the side. Under previous manager Stephen Kenny, the Boys in Green managed just 11 wins from 40 matches and the new gaffer will be handed a double-header in Dublin for his Ireland baptism, Greece visiting the Irish capital just three days after the clash with England. Ireland haven’t beaten the Three Lions since the 1988 European Championships with their last seven meetings returning six draws and an England win.

Attacking clout

The likes of Palmer, Foden and Bellingham will be absent for this clash but despite this, the visitors should have more than enough attacking clout to punch holes in the home defence on more than one occasion. Ireland haven’t been packing much of a punch up front recently and as such, we envisage Carsley’s reign getting off to an excellent start in the Irish capital with a maximum points haul.

Back England to win-to-nil at best odds of 5/4