Preston North End entertain Hull City at Deepdale on Boxing Day and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from a wide range of Championship free bet offers, plus the latest Preston North End versus Hull City odds.

Preston North End v Hull City Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Thursday 26th December 2024

Preston North End and Hull City sit in the lower echelons of the Championship table and they lock horns with each other at Deepdale on Boxing Day.

Unbeaten run

Preston North End’s six-game unbeaten run came to an end when they lost 2-1 at a revitalised Queens Park Rangers in their last outing and the Lancashire side return to Deepdale on Boxing Day looking to return to winning ways. Paul Heckingbottom’s troops sit in 18th position in the league standings with 23 points collected from their opening 22 league matches, their meagre tally of just four wins being joint-lowest in the second tier. Between mid-November and mi-December, North End embarked upon a six-game unbeaten run although only a single win came their way during this time, a 2-0 victory away to Cardiff City earlier this month.

Precarious position

Hull City have managed to haul themselves clear of the relegation zone thanks to a 2-1 win at home to Swansea City last time out. The Tigers endured a poor start to the campaign and with just 15 points collected from their opening 19 games, the club replaced Tim Walter with new boss Ruben Selles who oversaw a 1-1 draw with Watford in his first game in the hot-seat. Having played one game more than the three sides below them in the second tier, Hull sit just one position and a single point above of the relegation line as things stand and as such they are still in a precarious position. The East Yorkshire outfit will aim to kick on following their welcome win at the weekend but as far as we’re concerned, the most likely scenario sees the two sides sharing the spoils in what has the makings of being an evenly-fought affair.

Back a draw and both sides to score at best odds of 18/5