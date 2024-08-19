The 2023/24 Premier League campaign is now underway and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can indulge yourself with some excellent Premier League relegation odds and free bets ahead of the new campaign.

Premier League Relegation Odds 2024/25: Leicester City 1/2 for the drop

The 2024/25 Premier League campaign got underway on Friday evening and continued throughout the weekend, however newly-promoted Leicester City get their campaign underway when they entertain Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium this evening at 8pm.

The Premier League waved goodbye to Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United at the end of what was a very competitive 2023/24 season, while they welcomed Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City from the second tier. There’s every chance that at least one of the newly promoted sides will make a swift return to the Championship at the end of the current campaign but will they go down alongside champions Manchester City?

Leicester City – 1/2 for Relegation

Leicester City clinched the Championship title at the end of 2023/24 but their lead over second-placed Ipswich Town after 46 rounds of fixtures was a mere one point. The Foxes will take a while to get going back in the top-flight and the bookmakers make them favourites for the drop at the end of 2024/25 at odds of just 1/2. The East Midlands side spent just a single season in the second tier after dropping out of the top-flight at the end of 2022/23, however they were the dominant team in the Championship for the vast majority of the campaign. Steve Cooper’s men get their season underway tonight when they face Tottenham Hotspur in what promises to be a tough assignment for the East Midlands outfit.

Ipswich Town – 10/11 for Relegation

Ipswich Town pushed Leicester City all the way in the battle for the Championship title but in the end they had to settle for second place. This was no huge disappointment given that just twelve months previously they had won promotion from the third tier of English football. Will the Tractor Boys keep their place in the top-flight at the end of next season or will they swiftly return to the Championship? They couldn’t have been given a tougher start to the season with an opening day meeting with Liverpool (against whom they lost 2-0) at Portman Road and a subsequent outing to Manchester City in their second game of the campaign.

Southampton – Evens for Relegation

Having finished in fourth position at the end of the regular 2023/24 Championship campaign, Southampton made it through to the play-off finals where they edged past Leeds United to the tune of 1-0, thus ensuring that they would return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The south-coast club dropped out of the top-flight at the end of 2022/23 after finishing at the foot of the table with a mere 25 points and on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United in their opening game of 2024/25, the bookies make them Evens for the drop this time around.

Everton – 5/2 for Relegation

Everton will be playing in their brand new stadium next season but there’s every chance that they will be in line for another season of struggle. The Toffees have had to contend with points deductions but they remain in the Premier League, however on the back of a hugely demoralising 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton on the opening weekend of the season, they find themselves at the foot of the table and 5/2 for the drop.

Manchester City – 14/1 for Relegation

One of the most startling additions at the top end of the Premier League Relegation market are champions Manchester City who are just 16/1 for the drop at the end of 2024/25 (in contrast, Arsenal are a 2000/1 shot). It seems unfathomable that Pep Guardiola’s men will follow up six titles in seven seasons by dropping down to the Championship, however their ongoing battle with the Premier League and the 115 charges placed against them means that there is every possibility that they will be deducted points.

Both Nottingham Forest and Everton were given points deductions for breaking financial fair-play rules, therefore the punishment could be huge if Man City are found guilty of even a small percentage of the charges against them. There’s a pretty large chance that City could be in line for some tough punishments somewhere down the line and as such, it’s no shock to see the odds on them being relegated shorten considerably. Nevertheless, there are still ten clubs priced lower in the market.

Premier League Relegation 2024/25 Best Odds

1/2 – Leicester City

10/11 – Ipswich Town

Evens – Southampton

5/2 – Everton

3/1 – Nottingham Forest

7/2 – Wolverhampton Wanderers

11/2 – Fulham

15/2 – Brentford

8/1 – Bournemouth

10/1 – Crystal Palace

14/1 – Manchester City

20/1 – West Ham United

40/1 – Brighton & Hove Albion

40/1 – Chelsea

200/1 – Aston Villa

250/1 – Newcastle United

250/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

500/1 – Manchester United

2000/1 – Liverpool

2000/1 – Arsenal