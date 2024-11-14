Portugal lock horns with Poland in the UEFA Nations League on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can indulge yourself with a wide range of Portugal versus Poland odds and free bet offers ahead of this encounter.

Portugal v Poland Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Friday 15th November 2024

Anything other than defeat for Portugal on Friday evening will be enough to assure them a top two finish in League A Group 1 while Poland will need to collect four points from their final two matches to have a chance of making it into the finals of the competition.

Commanding position

Portugal saw their 100% record in this tournament come to an end in October with a goal-less draw against Scotland at Hampden Park, however the group leaders were bailed out with Croatia throwing away two points when drawing from a commanding position against Poland. The Portuguese sit three points clear at the summit of their pool, however a win on Friday evening wouldn’t by itself assure them of top spot heading into the final round of group matches.

Firm belief

Having been in the top tier of the tournament since its inception, Portugal have been impressive throughout with wins in seven of their ten home matches and never leaking more than a single goal in each match in front of their own home fans. Portugal won the reverse fixture against Poland to the tune of 3-1 in Warsaw last month and they head into this week’s encounter with a firm belief that they can secure a place in the finals with victory.

Lacking confidence

Poland have failed to win any of their last six meetings with Portugal, however since seemingly lacking confidence in the reverse fixture last month, the Poles shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller at home to Croatia four weeks ago and are still in with a chance of making it into the top two. Even a point would keep Poland in contention for a finish in the top two but defeat would see them out of the running.

Agressive

Portugal have suffered just a single home defeat to Poland and that was almost 50 years ago (1976), therefore Roberto Martinez’s men will be confident of getting a positive result on Friday evening. The pressure will be on the visiting Poles who know that they will need to be aggressive here, however the might of the home side will make it extremely tough for the visitors and we can only see this going one way.

