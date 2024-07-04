Portugal v France Best Odds & Match Preview

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Portugal and France do battle in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Friday evening and as such, now is a fabulous time to check out the very best Portugal v France best odds and free bet offers which you can take advantage of when signing up with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Portugal v France Best Odds & Match Preview

Portugal and France do battle in what is a repeat of the 2016 European Championship final on Friday evening and there is every chance that this could be an absolute belter of a match.

Drawn a blank

Portugal needed a penalty shoot-out to find a way past a determined and plucky Slovenia side in their last outing, however they remain on course to repeat their success of eight years ago when they lifted the Euro 2016 trophy. Ronaldo has thus far drawn a blank at the tournament, even failing to score from the spot in a shoot-out which was notable for Portugal keeper Diogo Costa saving three Slovenian attempts. Roberto Martinez’s side have failed to find the back of the net in open play in each of their last two Euro 2024 outings, however they will take some confidence from the fact that their next opponents haven’t been hitting the lofty attacking heights that were expected of them at this tournament.

Utterly underwhelming

Having played four games at Euro 2024, no French player has managed to find the back of the net in open play but they have nevertheless managed to haul themselves into the last eight of the competition. Their group stage performances were utterly underwhelming with their sole goals coming courtesy of Austrian defender Maximilian Wober and a penalty from Kylian Mbappe. The 2018 world champions were kept at bay by a plucky Belgium side for a full 85 minutes although for all their lacking up front, they have displayed some exceptional defensive performances with three clean sheets in four Euro 2024 matches.

Makings of a classic

The pre-match headlines are being stolen by Ronaldo’s head-to-head with Mbappe, however this has the makings of being a real classic. Portugal have failed to hit the back of the net in their last two while France have been far from their best up front, however there is an expectation that both sides will come alive here. France and Portugal both have no shortage of methods in which to force the ball over the line and while we envisage France edging this one, we also expect to see goals at both ends.

Back France to win and both teams to score at best odds of 5/1