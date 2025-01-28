Portsmouth entertain Millwall in the Championship tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can enjoy the best Portsmouth versus Millwall odds and Championship free bets.

Portsmouth v Millwall Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 28th January 2025

Portsmouth are struggling in the lower reaches of the Championship table as things stand and they will be eager to claim all three points when they entertain Millwall at Fratton Park this evening.

Following wins over Middlesbrough (2-1) and Stoke City (3-1) earlier this month, Portsmouth were thrashed to the tune of 5-1 by West Bromwich Albion in their last outing and as such, the south-coast side will be determined to bounce back and haul themselves further away from the drop zone, from where they sit two points above. Of their 28 league outings, Pompey have won just seven with thirteen defeats during this time although midweek opponents Millwall have won just one of their last seven whilst on Championship duty, this coming in the form of a 1-0 win away to arch-rivals Luton Town in their most recent encounter.

Recent Form:

Portsmouth: Currently 21st in the Championship, Portsmouth have shown resilience at home, securing 19 points from their last seven matches at Fratton Park. Despite a recent 5-1 defeat to West Brom, they had won their previous two games and are eager to distance themselves further from the relegation zone.

Head-to-Head:

Millwall have had the upper hand in recent encounters, winning the last four meetings against Portsmouth. Their most recent clash was a 1-0 victory in the Carabao Cup in August 2024.

Key Players:

Portsmouth: Striker Colby Bishop has been pivotal, especially at home, contributing significantly to their recent successes.

Prediction:

Given Portsmouth’s strong home form and Millwall’s recent away struggles, a closely contested match is anticipated. A 2-1 victory for Portsmouth seems the most likely outcome here, given that the south-coast outfit have been enjoying some solid form on home soil of late. This fixture is certainly crucial for both teams as they aim to secure valuable points in their fight against relegation, therefore we expect both sides to find the back of the net at some point.

